Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI stock plummets as investors react to negative market conditions

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:32 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sbi stock price went down today, 21 Sep 2023, by -0.48 %. The stock closed at 603.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 601.05 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi

On the last day, SBI's stock opened at 602.35 and closed at 603.95. The highest price during the day was 606.55, while the lowest price was 599.55. The market capitalization of SBI is 536,413.08 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are 629.65 and 499.35 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 399,803 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Sep 2023, 09:32 AM IST Sbi Live Updates

21 Sep 2023, 09:00 AM IST Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹601.05, down -0.48% from yesterday's ₹603.95

The current data for SBI (State Bank of India) stock shows that the price is 601.05. There has been a percent change of -0.48, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -2.9, suggesting a decrease of 2.9 in the stock price. Overall, the stock price for SBI has decreased slightly.

21 Sep 2023, 08:13 AM IST Sbi share price Live :Sbi closed at ₹603.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for SBI on the BSE, a total of 399,803 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 603.95.

