Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI stock plummets as investors react to negative market conditions

On the last day, SBI's stock opened at ₹602.35 and closed at ₹603.95. The highest price during the day was ₹606.55, while the lowest price was ₹599.55. The market capitalization of SBI is ₹536,413.08 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are ₹629.65 and ₹499.35 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 399,803 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for SBI (State Bank of India) stock shows that the price is ₹601.05. There has been a percent change of -0.48, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -2.9, suggesting a decrease of ₹2.9 in the stock price. Overall, the stock price for SBI has decreased slightly.
