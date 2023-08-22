Hello User
Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Stock Plummets in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:01 AM IST Livemint

Sbi stock price went down today, 22 Aug 2023, by -0.28 %. The stock closed at 573.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 571.45 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi

On the last day, the opening price of SBI stock was 573, and the closing price was 573.05. The stock reached a high of 575.5 and a low of 570.65 during the day. The market capitalization of SBI is currently 509,996.27 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 629.65, and the 52-week low is 499.35. The BSE volume for the stock was 460,081 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Aug 2023, 09:01 AM IST Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹571.45, down -0.28% from yesterday's ₹573.05

The current stock price of SBI (State Bank of India) is 571.45. It has experienced a percent change of -0.28, indicating a slight decrease. The net change in the stock price is -1.6, suggesting a decrease of 1.6.

22 Aug 2023, 08:21 AM IST Sbi share price Live :Sbi closed at ₹573.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for SBI on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 460,081. The closing price of the shares was 573.05.

