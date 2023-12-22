Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI stock gains ground with positive trading

Sbi Share Price Today : On the last day, SBI opened at ₹628.25 and closed at ₹636.15. The stock had a high of ₹648.75 and a low of ₹627.2. The market capitalization of SBI is ₹574,654.99 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹660.4, while the 52-week low is ₹499.35. The BSE volume for SBI was 561,723 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.