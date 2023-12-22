Hello User
Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI stock gains ground with positive trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:09 AM IST
Livemint

Sbi stock price went up today, 22 Dec 2023, by 1.22 %. The stock closed at 636.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 643.9 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Stock Price Today

Sbi Share Price Today : On the last day, SBI opened at 628.25 and closed at 636.15. The stock had a high of 648.75 and a low of 627.2. The market capitalization of SBI is 574,654.99 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 660.4, while the 52-week low is 499.35. The BSE volume for SBI was 561,723 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Dec 2023, 09:09 AM IST Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹643.9, up 1.22% from yesterday's ₹636.15

The current data shows that the SBI stock is priced at 643.9 with a percent change of 1.22. This indicates that the stock has increased by 1.22% compared to the previous period. The net change is 7.75, which means that the stock has increased by 7.75 points. Overall, the stock is performing well and showing positive growth.

22 Dec 2023, 08:13 AM IST Sbi share price Live :Sbi closed at ₹636.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, SBI (State Bank of India) had a BSE volume of 561,723 shares. The closing price for the shares was 636.15.

