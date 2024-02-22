Hello User
Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Stock Rises in Positive Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sbi stock price went up today, 22 Feb 2024, by 1.51 %. The stock closed at 760.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 771.55 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Stock Price Today

Sbi Share Price Today : SBI's stock opened at 761.75 and closed at 760.1 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 777.5, while the low was 760. The market capitalization of SBI stands at 688,577.51 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 774.7, and the 52-week low is 501.85. The BSE volume for SBI was 1,762,589 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Feb 2024, 09:00 AM IST Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹771.55, up 1.51% from yesterday's ₹760.1

The SBI stock is currently trading at 771.55, with a net change of 11.45 and a percent change of 1.51. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

22 Feb 2024, 08:06 AM IST Sbi share price Live :Sbi closed at ₹760.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, SBI's BSE volume was 1,762,589 shares with a closing price of 760.1.

