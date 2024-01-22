Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI stock surges in positive trading session

State Bank Of India share price live: Today's Price range The State Bank of India's stock had a low price of ₹624.15 and a high price of ₹634 on the current day.

Sbi January futures opened at 632.0 as against previous close of 629.25 SBI (State Bank of India) stock is currently priced at INR 631.4. The bid price is slightly lower at INR 631.25, while the offer price is slightly higher at INR 631.55. Both bid and offer quantities stand at 1500. The open interest for SBI is 83,652,000. Investors can consider these figures while making decisions related to trading or investing in SBI.

Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹631.5, up 0.61% from yesterday's ₹627.7 The current data of SBI stock shows that the stock price is ₹631.5, with a percent change of 0.61 and a net change of 3.8. This means that the stock has increased by 0.61% and the actual increase in value is 3.8.

Sbi share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap HDFC Bank 1478.65 7.95 0.54 1757.8 1460.55 825048.67 ICICI Bank 1008.3 9.2 0.92 1042.65 796.1 704077.31 State Bank Of India 631.5 3.8 0.61 660.4 499.35 563589.24 Kotak Mahindra Bank 1806.45 40.7 2.3 2063.0 1644.2 358861.51 Axis Bank 1117.65 1.65 0.15 1151.5 814.25 343884.36

Top active options for Sbi Top active call options for Sbi at 22 Jan 10:40 were at strike price of ₹630.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹650.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹6.3 (-21.74%) & ₹1.7 (-40.35%) respectively. Top active put options for Sbi at 22 Jan 10:40 were at strike price of ₹630.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹620.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹4.8 (-45.45%) & ₹1.85 (-58.89%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Sbi share price NSE Live :Sbi trading at ₹631.5, up 0.61% from yesterday's ₹627.7 The current stock price of SBI is ₹631.5 with a percent change of 0.61. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 3.8, suggesting that the stock has gained 3.8 points.

Sbi share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -0.92% 3 Months 1.71% 6 Months 2.06% YTD -2.23% 1 Year 6.43%

