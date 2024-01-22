Hello User
Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI stock surges in positive trading session

LIVE UPDATES
8 min read . 11:26 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sbi stock price went up today, 22 Jan 2024, by 0.61 %. The stock closed at 627.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 631.5 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Stock Price Today

Sbi Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of SBI (State Bank of India) was 629.55, and the close price was 627.7. The stock reached a high of 634 and a low of 624.15. The market capitalization of SBI stands at 563,588.49 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 660.4, while the 52-week low was 499.35. The stock saw a BSE volume of 1,054,920 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jan 2024, 11:26 AM IST State Bank Of India share price live: Today's Price range

The State Bank of India's stock had a low price of 624.15 and a high price of 634 on the current day.

22 Jan 2024, 10:44 AM IST Sbi share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
HDFC Bank1478.657.950.541757.81460.55825048.67
ICICI Bank1008.39.20.921042.65796.1704077.31
State Bank Of India631.53.80.61660.4499.35563589.24
Kotak Mahindra Bank1806.4540.72.32063.01644.2358861.51
Axis Bank1117.651.650.151151.5814.25343884.36
22 Jan 2024, 10:40 AM IST Top active options for Sbi

Top active call options for Sbi at 22 Jan 10:40 were at strike price of 630.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & 650.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices 6.3 (-21.74%) & 1.7 (-40.35%) respectively.

Top active put options for Sbi at 22 Jan 10:40 were at strike price of 630.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & 620.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices 4.8 (-45.45%) & 1.85 (-58.89%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

22 Jan 2024, 09:41 AM IST Sbi share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.92%
3 Months1.71%
6 Months2.06%
YTD-2.23%
1 Year6.43%
