Sbi Share Price Live blog for 22 Nov 2023

On the last day, the opening price of SBI shares was ₹565.45, and the closing price was ₹563.7. The highest price reached during the day was ₹566.7, while the lowest price was ₹561. The market capitalization of SBI is ₹501,027.04 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹629.65, and the 52-week low is ₹499.35. The BSE volume for SBI shares on that day was 274,813 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.