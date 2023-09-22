Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Stock Soars with Positive Trading Performance

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:50 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sbi stock price went up today, 22 Sep 2023, by 1.25 %. The stock closed at 588.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 595.65 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi

On the last day, SBI's stock opened at 601 and closed at 601.05. The highest price reached during the day was 606.55, while the lowest was 585. The market capitalization of the company is 525,034.22 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 629.65, and the 52-week low is 499.35. The BSE volume for the day was 440,399 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Sep 2023, 09:50 AM IST Sbi share price update :Sbi trading at ₹595.65, up 1.25% from yesterday's ₹588.3

Based on the current data, the stock price of SBI is 595.65. There has been a 1.25 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 7.35.

22 Sep 2023, 09:38 AM IST Sbi share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.39%
3 Months-0.24%
6 Months14.71%
YTD-4.16%
1 Year3.24%
22 Sep 2023, 09:00 AM IST Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹588.3, down -2.12% from yesterday's ₹601.05

The current stock price of SBI is 588.3, with a percent change of -2.12 and a net change of -12.75. This means that the stock price has decreased by 2.12% and the value has decreased by 12.75.

22 Sep 2023, 08:04 AM IST Sbi share price Live :Sbi closed at ₹601.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for SBI on BSE, the volume of shares traded was 440,399. The closing price for the shares was 601.05.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.