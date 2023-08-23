Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Shares Plunge in Negative Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:04 AM IST Livemint

Sbi stock price went down today, 23 Aug 2023, by -0.06 %. The stock closed at 568.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 567.95 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi

On the last day, SBI's open price was 571.6 and the close price was 571.45. The stock had a high of 574.3 and a low of 567.55. The market capitalization of SBI was 507,185.02 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 629.65 and the 52-week low was 499.35. The BSE volume for SBI shares was 316,184.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Aug 2023, 10:04 AM IST Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹567.95, down -0.06% from yesterday's ₹568.3

The current data for SBI stock shows that the price is 567.95, with a percent change of -0.06 and a net change of -0.35. This means that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.06% and there has been a reduction of 0.35 in the stock's value.

23 Aug 2023, 10:02 AM IST Sbi August futures opened at 570.7 as against previous close of 569.4

The spot price of SBI stock is currently 568.9. The bid price is 568.65 and the offer price is 568.9. The offer quantity is 7500 shares while the bid quantity is 1500 shares. The open interest for SBI stock is 92,935,500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Aug 2023, 09:46 AM IST Sbi share price update :Sbi trading at ₹569, up 0.12% from yesterday's ₹568.3

The current price of SBI stock is 569. There has been a 0.12% increase in the stock's price, resulting in a net change of 0.7.

23 Aug 2023, 09:35 AM IST Sbi share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.37%
3 Months-7.11%
6 Months8.61%
YTD-7.37%
1 Year11.19%
23 Aug 2023, 09:34 AM IST Sbi Live Updates

23 Aug 2023, 09:03 AM IST Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹568.3, down -0.55% from yesterday's ₹571.45

The current data of SBI stock shows that the price is 568.3. There has been a percent change of -0.55, indicating a decrease in value, and a net change of -3.15. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.

23 Aug 2023, 08:00 AM IST Sbi share price Live :Sbi closed at ₹571.45 on last trading day

On the last day, SBI had a trading volume of 316,184 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 571.45.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.