Sbi Share Price Live blog for 23 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sbi stock price went down today, 23 Feb 2024, by -0.73 %. The stock closed at 771.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 765.95 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Stock Price Today

Sbi Share Price Today : On the last day, SBI opened at 773 and closed at 771.55 with a high of 773.55 and a low of 757. The market capitalization stood at 683,579.74 crore. The 52-week high was 777.5 and the 52-week low was 501.85. The BSE trading volume for SBI was 729,181 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Feb 2024, 08:03 AM IST Sbi share price Live :Sbi closed at ₹771.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for SBI on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 729,181 and the closing price was 771.55.

