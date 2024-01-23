Hello User
Sbi Share Price Live blog for 23 Jan 2024

1 min read . 09:07 AM IST
Sbi stock price went up today, 23 Jan 2024, by 0.61 %. The stock closed at 627.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 631.5 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of SBI was 629.55 and the close price was 627.7. The stock had a high of 634 and a low of 624.15. The market cap was 563,588.49 crore. The 52-week high was 660.4 and the 52-week low was 499.35. The BSE volume for SBI shares was 1,054,920.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jan 2024, 09:07 AM IST Sbi share price Live :Sbi closed at ₹627.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for SBI on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,054,920. The closing price for the stock was 627.7.

