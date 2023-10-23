Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Stock Plummets in Today's Trading Session

On the last day, State Bank of India (SBI) opened at ₹570 and closed at ₹571.25. The stock reached a high of ₹570.25 and a low of ₹562.15. The market capitalization of SBI is 502,678.1 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹629.65, while the 52-week low is ₹499.35. The BSE volume for SBI shares was 908,786. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Sbi October futures opened at 564.5 as against previous close of 564.5 SBI (State Bank of India) stock is currently trading at a spot price of 561.5. The bid price is 562.75, and the offer price is 562.95. The offer quantity is 3000, and the bid quantity is 6000. The stock has a high open interest of 64971000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Sbi share price update :Sbi trading at ₹561.55, down -0.3% from yesterday's ₹563.25 The current data for SBI stock shows that the stock price is ₹561.55. There has been a percent change of -0.3, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.7, suggesting a decrease of 1.7 in the stock price.

Sbi share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 571.85 10 Days 578.65 20 Days 586.32 50 Days 581.52 100 Days 584.24 300 Days 571.06

Top active options for Sbi Top active call options for Sbi at 23 Oct 13:30 were at strike price of ₹570.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹575.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹1.2 (-57.14%) & ₹0.6 (-63.64%) respectively. Top active put options for Sbi at 23 Oct 13:30 were at strike price of ₹560.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹550.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹3.3 (-4.76%) & ₹1.1 (-18.52%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Sbi share price Live :Sbi trading at ₹560.6, down -0.47% from yesterday's ₹563.25 The current data for SBI stock shows that the price is ₹560.6. There has been a percent change of -0.47, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -2.65, reflecting a drop in the stock price. Click here for Sbi Board Meetings

State Bank Of India share price live: Today's Price range The State Bank of India stock had a low price of ₹560.3 and a high price of ₹566.

Sbi Live Updates STATE BANK OF INDIA More Information

Sbi October futures opened at 564.5 as against previous close of 564.5 SBI's spot price is currently 561.95 with a bid price of 563.05 and an offer price of 563.2. The offer quantity is 4500 and the bid quantity is 1500. The stock's open interest is 66958500, indicating the number of outstanding contracts.

Sbi share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap HDFC Bank 1524.75 1.7 0.11 1757.8 1427.05 850771.28 ICICI Bank 940.8 8.35 0.9 1008.7 796.1 656943.3 State Bank Of India 561.05 -2.2 -0.39 629.65 499.35 500715.35 Kotak Mahindra Bank 1750.2 -19.35 -1.09 2063.0 1644.2 347687.13 Axis Bank 974.4 -5.9 -0.6 1047.45 796.9 299808.46

Sbi share price Live :Sbi trading at ₹562.25, down -0.18% from yesterday's ₹563.25 Based on the current data, the stock price of SBI is ₹562.25, with a percent change of -0.18 and a net change of -1. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price of SBI. Click here for Sbi AGM

Top active options for Sbi Top active call options for Sbi at 23 Oct 12:01 were at strike price of ₹570.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹575.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹1.3 (-53.57%) & ₹0.65 (-60.61%) respectively. Top active put options for Sbi at 23 Oct 12:01 were at strike price of ₹560.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹550.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹3.2 (-1.59%) & ₹1.1 (-18.52%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹560.95, down -0.41% from yesterday's ₹563.25 The current data for SBI stock shows that it is trading at a price of ₹560.95. There has been a percent change of -0.41, indicating a slight decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -2.3, suggesting a decrease of 2.3 points in the stock's price.

Sbi share price update :Sbi trading at ₹561.6, down -0.29% from yesterday's ₹563.25 The current data of SBI stock shows that the price is ₹561.6 with a percent change of -0.29 and a net change of -1.65. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.29% and the value has decreased by ₹1.65.

Sbi October futures opened at 564.5 as against previous close of 564.5 SBI's spot price is currently at 561.6, with a bid price of 562.8 and an offer price of 562.95. The offer quantity is 1500, while the bid quantity is 3000. The open interest stands at 69651000.

Top active options for Sbi Top active call options for Sbi at 23 Oct 10:48 were at strike price of ₹570.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹575.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹1.6 (-42.86%) & ₹0.8 (-51.52%) respectively. Top active put options for Sbi at 23 Oct 10:48 were at strike price of ₹560.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹550.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹2.85 (-9.52%) & ₹0.95 (-29.63%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Sbi share price NSE Live :Sbi trading at ₹561.25, down -0.36% from yesterday's ₹563.25 As of the current data, the stock price of SBI is ₹561.25. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.36%, resulting in a net change of -2. This means that the stock price has decreased by ₹2.

Sbi October futures opened at 564.5 as against previous close of 564.5 SBI (State Bank of India) is currently trading at a spot price of 562.05. The bid price is slightly higher at 563.0, while the offer price is 563.2. The offer quantity is 1500 shares, while the bid quantity is higher at 4500 shares. The open interest for SBI stands at 71,899,500 shares.

Sbi share price update :Sbi trading at ₹561.75, down -0.27% from yesterday's ₹563.25 The current stock price of SBI (State Bank of India) is ₹561.75, which represents a decrease of 0.27% from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -1.5, indicating a slight decline.

Sbi share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -2.27% 3 Months -6.65% 6 Months 3.67% YTD -8.25% 1 Year 1.39%

Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹563.25, down -1.4% from yesterday's ₹571.25 As of the current data, the stock price of SBI (State Bank of India) is ₹563.25. There has been a 1.4% decrease in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -8. This indicates a slight decline in the value of SBI stock.

Sbi share price Live :Sbi closed at ₹571.25 on last trading day On the last day, the volume of SBI shares traded on the BSE was 908,786 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹571.25.