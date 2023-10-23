Hello User
Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Stock Plummets in Today's Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
19 min read . 02:10 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Sbi stock price went down today, 23 Oct 2023, by -0.3 %. The stock closed at 563.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 561.55 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi

On the last day, State Bank of India (SBI) opened at 570 and closed at 571.25. The stock reached a high of 570.25 and a low of 562.15. The market capitalization of SBI is 502,678.1 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 629.65, while the 52-week low is 499.35. The BSE volume for SBI shares was 908,786.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Oct 2023, 02:10 PM IST Sbi October futures opened at 564.5 as against previous close of 564.5

SBI (State Bank of India) stock is currently trading at a spot price of 561.5. The bid price is 562.75, and the offer price is 562.95. The offer quantity is 3000, and the bid quantity is 6000. The stock has a high open interest of 64971000.

23 Oct 2023, 01:51 PM IST Sbi share price update :Sbi trading at ₹561.55, down -0.3% from yesterday's ₹563.25

The current data for SBI stock shows that the stock price is 561.55. There has been a percent change of -0.3, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.7, suggesting a decrease of 1.7 in the stock price.

23 Oct 2023, 01:36 PM IST Sbi share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days571.85
10 Days578.65
20 Days586.32
50 Days581.52
100 Days584.24
300 Days571.06
23 Oct 2023, 01:30 PM IST Top active options for Sbi

Top active call options for Sbi at 23 Oct 13:30 were at strike price of 570.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 575.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 1.2 (-57.14%) & 0.6 (-63.64%) respectively.

Top active put options for Sbi at 23 Oct 13:30 were at strike price of 560.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 550.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 3.3 (-4.76%) & 1.1 (-18.52%) respectively.

23 Oct 2023, 01:14 PM IST Sbi share price Live :Sbi trading at ₹560.6, down -0.47% from yesterday's ₹563.25

The current data for SBI stock shows that the price is 560.6. There has been a percent change of -0.47, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -2.65, reflecting a drop in the stock price.

Click here for Sbi Board Meetings

23 Oct 2023, 01:13 PM IST State Bank Of India share price live: Today's Price range

The State Bank of India stock had a low price of 560.3 and a high price of 566.

23 Oct 2023, 12:58 PM IST Sbi Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 12:43 PM IST Sbi October futures opened at 564.5 as against previous close of 564.5

SBI's spot price is currently 561.95 with a bid price of 563.05 and an offer price of 563.2. The offer quantity is 4500 and the bid quantity is 1500. The stock's open interest is 66958500, indicating the number of outstanding contracts.

23 Oct 2023, 12:36 PM IST Sbi share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
HDFC Bank1524.751.70.111757.81427.05850771.28
ICICI Bank940.88.350.91008.7796.1656943.3
State Bank Of India561.05-2.2-0.39629.65499.35500715.35
Kotak Mahindra Bank1750.2-19.35-1.092063.01644.2347687.13
Axis Bank974.4-5.9-0.61047.45796.9299808.46
23 Oct 2023, 12:23 PM IST Sbi share price Live :Sbi trading at ₹562.25, down -0.18% from yesterday's ₹563.25

Based on the current data, the stock price of SBI is 562.25, with a percent change of -0.18 and a net change of -1. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price of SBI.

Click here for Sbi AGM

23 Oct 2023, 12:12 PM IST State Bank Of India share price live: Today's Price range

The State Bank of India stock reached a low of 560.3 and a high of 566 on the current day.

23 Oct 2023, 12:01 PM IST Top active options for Sbi

Top active call options for Sbi at 23 Oct 12:01 were at strike price of 570.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 575.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 1.3 (-53.57%) & 0.65 (-60.61%) respectively.

Top active put options for Sbi at 23 Oct 12:01 were at strike price of 560.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 550.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 3.2 (-1.59%) & 1.1 (-18.52%) respectively.

23 Oct 2023, 11:47 AM IST Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹560.95, down -0.41% from yesterday's ₹563.25

The current data for SBI stock shows that it is trading at a price of 560.95. There has been a percent change of -0.41, indicating a slight decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -2.3, suggesting a decrease of 2.3 points in the stock's price.

23 Oct 2023, 11:38 AM IST Sbi share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
HDFC Bank1525.652.60.171757.81427.05851273.46
ICICI Bank939.757.30.781008.7796.1656210.11
State Bank Of India561.5-1.75-0.31629.65499.35501116.96
Kotak Mahindra Bank1752.25-17.3-0.982063.01644.2348094.38
Axis Bank975.45-4.85-0.491047.45796.9300131.53
23 Oct 2023, 11:26 AM IST Sbi share price update :Sbi trading at ₹561.6, down -0.29% from yesterday's ₹563.25

The current data of SBI stock shows that the price is 561.6 with a percent change of -0.29 and a net change of -1.65. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.29% and the value has decreased by 1.65.

23 Oct 2023, 11:22 AM IST Sbi October futures opened at 564.5 as against previous close of 564.5

SBI's spot price is currently at 561.6, with a bid price of 562.8 and an offer price of 562.95. The offer quantity is 1500, while the bid quantity is 3000. The open interest stands at 69651000.

23 Oct 2023, 11:10 AM IST State Bank Of India share price live: Today's Price range

The State Bank of India stock had a low price of 560.4 and a high price of 566.

23 Oct 2023, 10:48 AM IST Top active options for Sbi

Top active call options for Sbi at 23 Oct 10:48 were at strike price of 570.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 575.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 1.6 (-42.86%) & 0.8 (-51.52%) respectively.

Top active put options for Sbi at 23 Oct 10:48 were at strike price of 560.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 550.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 2.85 (-9.52%) & 0.95 (-29.63%) respectively.

23 Oct 2023, 10:38 AM IST Sbi share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
HDFC Bank1518.6-4.45-0.291757.81427.05847339.74
ICICI Bank940.758.30.891008.7796.1656908.39
State Bank Of India561.6-1.65-0.29629.65499.35501206.21
Kotak Mahindra Bank1745.0-24.55-1.392063.01644.2346654.12
Axis Bank979.35-0.95-0.11047.45796.9301331.5
23 Oct 2023, 10:22 AM IST Sbi share price NSE Live :Sbi trading at ₹561.25, down -0.36% from yesterday's ₹563.25

As of the current data, the stock price of SBI is 561.25. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.36%, resulting in a net change of -2. This means that the stock price has decreased by 2.

23 Oct 2023, 10:18 AM IST State Bank Of India share price live: Today's Price range

The State Bank of India stock reached a low price of 560.4 and a high price of 566 on the current day.

23 Oct 2023, 10:09 AM IST Sbi October futures opened at 564.5 as against previous close of 564.5

SBI (State Bank of India) is currently trading at a spot price of 562.05. The bid price is slightly higher at 563.0, while the offer price is 563.2. The offer quantity is 1500 shares, while the bid quantity is higher at 4500 shares. The open interest for SBI stands at 71,899,500 shares.

23 Oct 2023, 09:52 AM IST Sbi share price update :Sbi trading at ₹561.75, down -0.27% from yesterday's ₹563.25

The current stock price of SBI (State Bank of India) is 561.75, which represents a decrease of 0.27% from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -1.5, indicating a slight decline.

23 Oct 2023, 09:52 AM IST Sbi Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 09:42 AM IST Sbi share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.27%
3 Months-6.65%
6 Months3.67%
YTD-8.25%
1 Year1.39%
23 Oct 2023, 09:00 AM IST Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹563.25, down -1.4% from yesterday's ₹571.25

As of the current data, the stock price of SBI (State Bank of India) is 563.25. There has been a 1.4% decrease in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -8. This indicates a slight decline in the value of SBI stock.

23 Oct 2023, 08:00 AM IST Sbi share price Live :Sbi closed at ₹571.25 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of SBI shares traded on the BSE was 908,786 shares. The closing price for the day was 571.25.

