Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI stock sees upward trend in trading today

On the last day, SBI's stock opened at ₹571 and closed at ₹568.3. The high for the day was ₹577.9, while the low was ₹566.05. The market capitalization of SBI is ₹514,860.17 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹629.65, and the 52-week low is ₹499.35. The BSE volume for SBI shares on that day was 472,921.
Sbi share price update :Sbi trading at ₹580.6, up 0.64% from yesterday's ₹576.9
The current price of SBI stock is ₹580.6, which represents a 0.64% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 3.7.
Sbi Live Updates
STATE BANK OF INDIA
Sbi share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.04%
|3 Months
|-6.53%
|6 Months
|11.73%
|YTD
|-6.0%
|1 Year
|10.54%
Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹576.9, up 1.51% from yesterday's ₹568.3
Based on the current data of SBI stock, the price is ₹576.9 with a percent change of 1.51 and a net change of 8.6. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.51% and the net change is an increase of 8.6 rupees.
Sbi share price Live :Sbi closed at ₹568.3 on last trading day
On the last day, the State Bank of India (SBI) had a trading volume of 472,921 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of SBI's shares was ₹568.3.
