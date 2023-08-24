Hello User
Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI stock sees upward trend in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:46 AM IST Livemint

Sbi stock price went up today, 24 Aug 2023, by 0.64 %. The stock closed at 576.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 580.6 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi

On the last day, SBI's stock opened at 571 and closed at 568.3. The high for the day was 577.9, while the low was 566.05. The market capitalization of SBI is 514,860.17 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 629.65, and the 52-week low is 499.35. The BSE volume for SBI shares on that day was 472,921.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Aug 2023, 09:46 AM IST Sbi share price update :Sbi trading at ₹580.6, up 0.64% from yesterday's ₹576.9

The current price of SBI stock is 580.6, which represents a 0.64% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 3.7.

24 Aug 2023, 09:33 AM IST Sbi Live Updates

24 Aug 2023, 09:32 AM IST Sbi share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.04%
3 Months-6.53%
6 Months11.73%
YTD-6.0%
1 Year10.54%
24 Aug 2023, 09:07 AM IST Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹576.9, up 1.51% from yesterday's ₹568.3

Based on the current data of SBI stock, the price is 576.9 with a percent change of 1.51 and a net change of 8.6. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.51% and the net change is an increase of 8.6 rupees.

24 Aug 2023, 08:20 AM IST Sbi share price Live :Sbi closed at ₹568.3 on last trading day

On the last day, the State Bank of India (SBI) had a trading volume of 472,921 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of SBI's shares was 568.3.

