Sbi Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:21 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sbi stock price went down today, 24 Jan 2024, by -4.19 %. The stock closed at 631.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 605.05 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Stock Price Today

Sbi Share Price Today : On the last day, SBI's stock opened at 627 and closed at 631.5. The stock reached a high of 635 and a low of 600.7. The market capitalization of SBI is 539,982.92 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 660.4, while the 52-week low is 499.35. The BSE volume for SBI shares was 1,381,220.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jan 2024, 08:21 AM IST Sbi share price Live :Sbi closed at ₹631.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for SBI on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,381,220. The closing price for the shares was 631.5.

