Sbi Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2024

Sbi Share Price Today : On the last day, SBI's stock opened at ₹627 and closed at ₹631.5. The stock reached a high of ₹635 and a low of ₹600.7. The market capitalization of SBI is ₹539,982.92 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹660.4, while the 52-week low is ₹499.35. The BSE volume for SBI shares was 1,381,220.

