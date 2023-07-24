Sbi Share Price Live blog for 24 Jul 2023

1 min read.Updated: 24 Jul 2023, 08:00 AM ISTLivemint
Sbi stock price went up today, 24 Jul 2023, by 0.78 %. The stock closed at 609.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 614.7 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, the open price of SBI (State Bank of India) was ₹610.8 and the close price was ₹609.95. The high for the day was ₹619.5, while the low was ₹609. The market capitalization of SBI is ₹548,595.9 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹629.65 and the 52-week low is ₹482.1. The BSE volume for the day was 1,181,652 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
24 Jul 2023, 08:00:56 AM IST
Sbi share price Live :Sbi closed at ₹609.95 yesterday
On the last day, the State Bank of India (SBI) had a trading volume of 1,181,652 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for SBI's shares was ₹609.95.
Download
the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!