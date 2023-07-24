Sbi Share Price Live blog for 24 Jul 2023

On the last day, the open price of SBI (State Bank of India) was ₹610.8 and the close price was ₹609.95. The high for the day was ₹619.5, while the low was ₹609. The market capitalization of SBI is ₹548,595.9 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹629.65 and the 52-week low is ₹482.1. The BSE volume for the day was 1,181,652 shares.
24 Jul 2023, 08:00 AM IST
