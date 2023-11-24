Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Stock Surges on Positive Trading Day

On the last day, the open price of SBI was ₹560.5 and the close price was ₹559.1. The high for the day was ₹563.45 and the low was ₹558.35. The market capitalization of SBI is ₹499,732.98 crore. The 52-week high is ₹629.65 and the 52-week low is ₹499.35. The BSE volume for the day was 434,822 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
24 Nov 2023, 09:40 AM IST
Sbi share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.22%
|3 Months
|-4.07%
|6 Months
|-3.66%
|YTD
|-8.76%
|1 Year
|-7.85%
24 Nov 2023, 09:01 AM IST
Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹559.95, up 0.15% from yesterday's ₹559.1
The current data for SBI stock shows that the price is ₹559.95. There has been a percent change of 0.15 and a net change of 0.85.
24 Nov 2023, 08:10 AM IST
Sbi share price Live :Sbi closed at ₹559.1 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for SBI on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 434,822. The closing price for the shares was ₹559.1.