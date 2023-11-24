Hello User
Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Stock Surges on Positive Trading Day

1 min read . 09:40 AM IST
Sbi stock price went up today, 24 Nov 2023, by 0.15 %. The stock closed at 559.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 559.95 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, the open price of SBI was 560.5 and the close price was 559.1. The high for the day was 563.45 and the low was 558.35. The market capitalization of SBI is 499,732.98 crore. The 52-week high is 629.65 and the 52-week low is 499.35. The BSE volume for the day was 434,822 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Nov 2023, 09:40 AM IST Sbi share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.22%
3 Months-4.07%
6 Months-3.66%
YTD-8.76%
1 Year-7.85%
The current data for SBI stock shows that the price is 559.95. There has been a percent change of 0.15 and a net change of 0.85.

