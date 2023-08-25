Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Stock Plummets in Today's Trading Session

On the last day, the opening price of SBI was ₹577.6, and the closing price was ₹576.9. The stock reached a high of ₹581.8 and a low of ₹575.55 during the day. The market capitalization of SBI is ₹514,681.68 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹629.65, and the 52-week low is ₹499.35. The BSE volume for SBI shares was 638,959. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Sbi share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 0.84% 3 Months -5.88% 6 Months 10.74% YTD -5.99% 1 Year 11.1%

