Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Stock Plummets in Today's Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:02 AM IST Livemint

Sbi stock price went down today, 25 Aug 2023, by -0.5 %. The stock closed at 576.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 573.8 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi

On the last day, the opening price of SBI was 577.6, and the closing price was 576.9. The stock reached a high of 581.8 and a low of 575.55 during the day. The market capitalization of SBI is 514,681.68 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 629.65, and the 52-week low is 499.35. The BSE volume for SBI shares was 638,959.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Aug 2023, 10:02 AM IST Sbi August futures opened at 573.85 as against previous close of 576.7

SBI, currently trading at a spot price of 573.4, has a bid price of 573.35 and an offer price of 573.55. The offer quantity stands at 1500, while the bid quantity is 3000. The stock has a significant open interest of 82,582,500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

25 Aug 2023, 10:00 AM IST Sbi share price Live :Sbi trading at ₹573.8, down -0.5% from yesterday's ₹576.7

Based on the current data, the SBI stock price is 573.8 with a percent change of -0.5 and a net change of -2.9. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.5% and the value has decreased by 2.9 points. It is important to note that this data is subject to change and should be monitored regularly for the most up-to-date information on the stock's performance.

Click here for Sbi Profit Loss

25 Aug 2023, 09:41 AM IST Sbi share price update :Sbi trading at ₹574.85, down -0.32% from yesterday's ₹576.7

The current data for SBI stock shows that the price is 574.85. There has been a percent change of -0.32, indicating a slight decrease in the stock value. The net change is -1.85, suggesting a decrease in the stock value by this amount.

25 Aug 2023, 09:32 AM IST Sbi share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.84%
3 Months-5.88%
6 Months10.74%
YTD-5.99%
1 Year11.1%
25 Aug 2023, 09:32 AM IST Sbi Live Updates

25 Aug 2023, 09:02 AM IST Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹576.7, down -0.03% from yesterday's ₹576.9

The current data of SBI stock shows that the price is 576.7. There has been a percent change of -0.03, indicating a slight decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -0.2, which means the stock has decreased by 0.2 units. Overall, the stock's value has slightly decreased.

25 Aug 2023, 08:11 AM IST Sbi share price Live :Sbi closed at ₹576.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the State Bank of India (SBI) had a total volume of 638,959 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for SBI shares was 576.9.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.