Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Stock Soars in Positive Trading Session

Sbi Share Price Today : On the last day, SBI's stock opened at ₹610 and closed at ₹605.05. The stock had a high of ₹622.35 and a low of ₹603.3. The market capitalization of SBI is currently ₹551,808.02 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹660.4 and the 52-week low is ₹499.35. The BSE volume for SBI shares on this day was 469,054.

