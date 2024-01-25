Hello User
Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Stock Soars in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:13 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sbi stock price went up today, 25 Jan 2024, by 0.11 %. The stock closed at 618.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 619 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Stock Price Today

Sbi Share Price Today : On the last day, SBI's stock opened at 610 and closed at 605.05. The stock had a high of 622.35 and a low of 603.3. The market capitalization of SBI is currently 551,808.02 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 660.4 and the 52-week low is 499.35. The BSE volume for SBI shares on this day was 469,054.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jan 2024, 09:13 AM IST Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹619, up 0.11% from yesterday's ₹618.3

The current data for SBI stock shows that the price is 619. There has been a percent change of 0.11, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.7, suggesting a small positive change in the stock price.

25 Jan 2024, 08:13 AM IST Sbi share price Live :Sbi closed at ₹605.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the State Bank of India (SBI) had a trading volume of 469,054 shares on the BSE. The closing price for SBI shares on that day was 605.05.

