Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Stock Surges in Positive Trade
1 min read.Updated: 25 Jul 2023, 09:01 AM ISTLivemint
Sbi stock price went up today, 25 Jul 2023, by 0.5 %. The stock closed at 614.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 618 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, the open price of SBI (State Bank of India) was ₹614.1, the close price was ₹614.95, the high was ₹621.5, and the low was ₹614.1. The market capitalization was ₹551,541.02 crore. The 52-week high was ₹629.65, and the 52-week low was ₹482.1. The BSE volume was 400,826 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
25 Jul 2023, 09:01:46 AM IST
25 Jul 2023, 08:09:11 AM IST
