Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Stock Surges in Positive Trade

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:01 AM IST Livemint

Sbi stock price went up today, 25 Jul 2023, by 0.5 %. The stock closed at 614.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 618 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi

On the last day, the open price of SBI (State Bank of India) was 614.1, the close price was 614.95, the high was 621.5, and the low was 614.1. The market capitalization was 551,541.02 crore. The 52-week high was 629.65, and the 52-week low was 482.1. The BSE volume was 400,826 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jul 2023, 09:01 AM IST Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹618, up 0.5% from yesterday's ₹614.95

The current data of SBI stock shows that the price is 618. There has been a percent change of 0.5, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 3.05, suggesting that the stock has gained 3.05 points.

25 Jul 2023, 08:09 AM IST Sbi share price Live :Sbi closed at ₹614.95 yesterday

On the last day of trading, the State Bank of India (SBI) had a total volume of 400,826 shares being traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 614.95.

