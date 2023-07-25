Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Stock Surges in Positive Trade

On the last day, the open price of SBI (State Bank of India) was ₹614.1, the close price was ₹614.95, the high was ₹621.5, and the low was ₹614.1. The market capitalization was ₹551,541.02 crore. The 52-week high was ₹629.65, and the 52-week low was ₹482.1. The BSE volume was 400,826 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of SBI stock shows that the price is ₹618. There has been a percent change of 0.5, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 3.05, suggesting that the stock has gained 3.05 points.
On the last day of trading, the State Bank of India (SBI) had a total volume of 400,826 shares being traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹614.95.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!