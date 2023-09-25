Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Stock Soars in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:11 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sbi stock price went up today, 25 Sep 2023, by 0.33 %. The stock closed at 598.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 600.05 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi

On the last day, the open price of SBI was 593, the close price was 588.3, the highest price reached during the day was 602, and the lowest price was 592. The market capitalization of SBI is 533,780.33 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 629.65, and the 52-week low is 499.35. The BSE volume for SBI was 866,541 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Sep 2023, 09:11 AM IST Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹600.05, up 0.33% from yesterday's ₹598.1

The current price of SBI stock is 600.05. It has experienced a 0.33 percent change, with a net change of 1.95.

25 Sep 2023, 08:01 AM IST Sbi share price Live :Sbi closed at ₹588.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the State Bank of India (SBI) had a trading volume of 866,541 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for SBI shares was 588.3.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.