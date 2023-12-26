Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Stock Soars: Trading on a High Note Today

Sbi Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the State Bank of India (SBI) opened at ₹645.4 and closed at ₹643.9. The stock reached a high of ₹649.4 and a low of ₹635.25. The market capitalization of SBI is ₹568,184.66 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹660.4, while the 52-week low is ₹499.35. The BSE volume for SBI shares was 1,383,434.
SBI stock is currently trading at a spot price of 638.45. The bid price is slightly higher at 639.3, while the offer price is 639.4. There is a bid quantity of 1500 shares and an offer quantity of 1500 shares. The open interest for SBI is 55,726,500.
The current data for SBI stock shows that the price is ₹638.65. There has been a 0.31 percent change, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 2, suggesting that the stock has increased by 2 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.77%
|3 Months
|-1.18%
|6 Months
|14.81%
|YTD
|3.76%
|1 Year
|7.31%
The current data shows that the stock price of SBI (State Bank of India) is ₹636.65. There has been a percent change of -1.13, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -7.25, which means that the stock has decreased by ₹7.25.
On the last day of trading for SBI on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,383,434. The closing price for the shares was ₹643.9.
