Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Stock Soars: Trading on a High Note Today

Sbi Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the State Bank of India (SBI) opened at ₹645.4 and closed at ₹643.9. The stock reached a high of ₹649.4 and a low of ₹635.25. The market capitalization of SBI is ₹568,184.66 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹660.4, while the 52-week low is ₹499.35. The BSE volume for SBI shares was 1,383,434.

