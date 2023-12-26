Hello User
Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Stock Soars: Trading on a High Note Today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:00 AM IST
Livemint

Sbi stock price went up today, 26 Dec 2023, by 0.31 %. The stock closed at 636.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 638.65 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Stock Price Today

Sbi Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the State Bank of India (SBI) opened at 645.4 and closed at 643.9. The stock reached a high of 649.4 and a low of 635.25. The market capitalization of SBI is 568,184.66 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 660.4, while the 52-week low is 499.35. The BSE volume for SBI shares was 1,383,434.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Dec 2023, 10:00 AM IST Sbi December futures opened at 638.45 as against previous close of 639.1

SBI stock is currently trading at a spot price of 638.45. The bid price is slightly higher at 639.3, while the offer price is 639.4. There is a bid quantity of 1500 shares and an offer quantity of 1500 shares. The open interest for SBI is 55,726,500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Dec 2023, 09:59 AM IST Sbi Live Updates

26 Dec 2023, 09:43 AM IST Sbi share price update :Sbi trading at ₹638.65, up 0.31% from yesterday's ₹636.65

The current data for SBI stock shows that the price is 638.65. There has been a 0.31 percent change, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 2, suggesting that the stock has increased by 2 points.

26 Dec 2023, 09:38 AM IST Sbi share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.77%
3 Months-1.18%
6 Months14.81%
YTD3.76%
1 Year7.31%
26 Dec 2023, 09:02 AM IST Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹636.65, down -1.13% from yesterday's ₹643.9

The current data shows that the stock price of SBI (State Bank of India) is 636.65. There has been a percent change of -1.13, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -7.25, which means that the stock has decreased by 7.25.

26 Dec 2023, 08:09 AM IST Sbi share price Live :Sbi closed at ₹643.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for SBI on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,383,434. The closing price for the shares was 643.9.

