Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI stock down as market sentiment turns bearish

Sbi Share Price Today : On the last day, SBI's stock opened at ₹766.85, reached a high of ₹770.25, and a low of ₹755.2 before closing at ₹765.95. The market capitalization stood at 677734.12 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹777.5 and ₹501.85, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1157557 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.