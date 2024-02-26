Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI stock down as market sentiment turns bearish

Sbi Share Price Today : On the last day, SBI's stock opened at ₹766.85, reached a high of ₹770.25, and a low of ₹755.2 before closing at ₹765.95. The market capitalization stood at 677734.12 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹777.5 and ₹501.85, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1157557 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current price of SBI stock is ₹759.4 with a percent change of -0.86, resulting in a net change of -6.55. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for SBI on the BSE, the volume was 1,157,557 shares with a closing price of ₹765.95.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!