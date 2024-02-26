Hello User
Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI stock down as market sentiment turns bearish

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sbi stock price went down today, 26 Feb 2024, by -0.86 %. The stock closed at 765.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 759.4 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Stock Price Today

Sbi Share Price Today : On the last day, SBI's stock opened at 766.85, reached a high of 770.25, and a low of 755.2 before closing at 765.95. The market capitalization stood at 677734.12 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 777.5 and 501.85, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1157557 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Feb 2024, 09:03 AM IST Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹759.4, down -0.86% from yesterday's ₹765.95

The current price of SBI stock is 759.4 with a percent change of -0.86, resulting in a net change of -6.55. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

26 Feb 2024, 08:08 AM IST Sbi share price Live :Sbi closed at ₹765.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for SBI on the BSE, the volume was 1,157,557 shares with a closing price of 765.95.

