Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI stock tumbles in trading today

Sbi Share Price Today : On the last day, the SBI stock opened at ₹619 and closed at ₹618.3. The stock reached a high of ₹623.75 and a low of ₹606.3 during the day. The market capitalization of SBI is currently ₹546,988.73 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹660.4 and the 52-week low is ₹499.35. The BSE volume for SBI shares on the last day was 1,278,170.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.