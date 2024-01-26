Hello User
Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI stock tumbles in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:24 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sbi stock price went down today, 26 Jan 2024, by -0.87 %. The stock closed at 618.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 612.9 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Stock Price Today

Sbi Share Price Today : On the last day, the SBI stock opened at 619 and closed at 618.3. The stock reached a high of 623.75 and a low of 606.3 during the day. The market capitalization of SBI is currently 546,988.73 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 660.4 and the 52-week low is 499.35. The BSE volume for SBI shares on the last day was 1,278,170.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jan 2024, 09:24 AM IST Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹612.9, down -0.87% from yesterday's ₹618.3

The current data for SBI stock shows that the price is 612.9, with a percent change of -0.87 and a net change of -5.4. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.87% and has experienced a decrease of 5.4 points.

26 Jan 2024, 08:08 AM IST Sbi share price Live :Sbi closed at ₹618.3 on last trading day

On the last day, the State Bank of India (SBI) had a trading volume of 1,278,170 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of SBI's shares was 618.3.

