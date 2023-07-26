Sbi Share Price Live blog for 26 Jul 2023

1 min read.Updated: 26 Jul 2023, 08:03 AM ISTLivemint
Sbi stock price went down today, 26 Jul 2023, by -1.27 %. The stock closed at 617.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 609.8 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, the open price of SBI stock was ₹620.3, and it closed at ₹617.65. The stock reached a high of ₹621.45 and a low of ₹604.2 during the day. The market capitalization of SBI is ₹544,222.84 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹629.65, and the 52-week low is ₹499.35. The stock had a trading volume of 870,035 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
26 Jul 2023, 08:03:19 AM IST
Sbi share price Live :Sbi closed at ₹617.65 yesterday
