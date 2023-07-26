Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Sbi Share Price Live blog for 26 Jul 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Livemint

Sbi stock price went down today, 26 Jul 2023, by -1.27 %. The stock closed at 617.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 609.8 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi

On the last day, the open price of SBI stock was 620.3, and it closed at 617.65. The stock reached a high of 621.45 and a low of 604.2 during the day. The market capitalization of SBI is 544,222.84 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 629.65, and the 52-week low is 499.35. The stock had a trading volume of 870,035 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jul 2023, 08:03 AM IST Sbi share price Live :Sbi closed at ₹617.65 yesterday

On the last day, the State Bank of India (SBI) had a trading volume of 870035 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 617.65.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.