Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Sbi share price Today Live Updates : Sbi closed today at 547.15, down -1.65% from yesterday's 556.35
Sbi share price Today Live Updates : Sbi closed today at ₹547.15, down -1.65% from yesterday's ₹556.35

26 min read . Updated: 26 Oct 2023, 06:39 PM IST
Livemint

Sbi stock price went down today, 26 Oct 2023, by -1.65 %. The stock closed at 556.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 547.15 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SbiPremium
Sbi

On the last day, SBI opened at a price of 558.1 and closed at 553.05. The high for the day was 560.8 and the low was 553.65. The market capitalization of SBI is 496520.12 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 629.65 and the 52-week low is 499.35. The BSE volume for SBI shares on that day was 646,354.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Oct 2023, 06:39:09 PM IST

Sbi share price NSE Live :Sbi closed today at ₹547.15, down -1.65% from yesterday's ₹556.35

Today, the closing price of SBI stock was 547.15, with a percent change of -1.65 and a net change of -9.2. This indicates a decrease in value compared to the previous day's closing price of 556.35.

26 Oct 2023, 06:25:55 PM IST

Sbi share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
HDFC Bank1463.5-33.05-2.211757.81445.7816595.36
ICICI Bank909.15-6.9-0.751008.7796.1634842.69
State Bank Of India547.15-9.2-1.65629.65499.35488310.14
Kotak Mahindra Bank1694.55-34.55-2.02063.01644.2336631.95
Axis Bank971.9516.61.741047.45814.25299054.63
26 Oct 2023, 05:43:50 PM IST

State Bank Of India share price live: Today's Price range

The State Bank of India (SBI) stock reached a low price of 543.15 and a high price of 552.65 on the current day.

26 Oct 2023, 03:33:13 PM IST

Sbi October futures opened at 552.05 as against previous close of 556.15

SBI, with a spot price of 547.65, is currently being bid at 546.45 and offered at 546.65. The bid and offer quantities stand at 1500 each. The stock has an open interest of 23,263,500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Oct 2023, 03:21:09 PM IST

State Bank of India share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The stock of State Bank of India reached its 52-week low price at 499.35 and its 52-week high price at 629.55.

26 Oct 2023, 03:16:37 PM IST

Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹547.6, down -1.57% from yesterday's ₹556.35

The current price of SBI stock is 547.6. It has experienced a percent change of -1.57, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -8.75, meaning the stock has decreased by 8.75.

26 Oct 2023, 02:54:29 PM IST

Top active options for Sbi

Top active call options for Sbi at 26 Oct 14:54 were at strike price of 560.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 550.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.1 (-93.33%) & 0.35 (-95.51%) respectively.

Top active put options for Sbi at 26 Oct 14:54 were at strike price of 550.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 545.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 4.6 (-196.77%) & 0.6 (-33.33%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

26 Oct 2023, 02:41:32 PM IST

Sbi share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
HDFC Bank1465.0-31.55-2.111757.81445.7817432.32
ICICI Bank906.9-9.15-1.01008.7796.1633271.56
State Bank Of India545.8-10.55-1.9629.65499.35487105.32
Kotak Mahindra Bank1692.6-36.5-2.112063.01644.2336244.57
Axis Bank970.515.151.591047.45814.25298608.49
26 Oct 2023, 02:28:45 PM IST

Sbi share price NSE Live :Sbi trading at ₹544.45, down -2.14% from yesterday's ₹556.35

The current data for SBI stock shows that the price is 544.45. There has been a percent change of -2.14, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -11.9, which means that the stock has decreased by 11.9.

26 Oct 2023, 02:14:29 PM IST

Sbi October futures opened at 552.05 as against previous close of 556.15

SBI, currently priced at 543.9, has a bid price of 544.5 and an offer price of 544.7. The offer quantity is 1500, while the bid quantity is also 1500. The stock has an open interest of 24,690,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Oct 2023, 01:41:44 PM IST

Sbi share price Live :Sbi trading at ₹547.55, down -1.58% from yesterday's ₹556.35

According to the current data, the stock price of SBI (State Bank of India) is 547.55. There has been a percent change of -1.58, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -8.8, implying a decrease of 8.8 in the stock price.

Click here for Sbi Key Metrics

26 Oct 2023, 01:32:25 PM IST

Sbi share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days567.32
10 Days575.46
20 Days584.07
50 Days581.11
100 Days583.84
300 Days570.55
26 Oct 2023, 01:22:55 PM IST

Top active options for Sbi

Top active call options for Sbi at 26 Oct 13:22 were at strike price of 560.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 550.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.2 (-86.67%) & 0.55 (-92.95%) respectively.

Top active put options for Sbi at 26 Oct 13:22 were at strike price of 550.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 545.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 6.0 (+287.1%) & 1.85 (+105.56%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

26 Oct 2023, 01:11:20 PM IST

State Bank Of India share price live: Today's Price range

The State Bank of India stock had a low price of 543.5 and a high price of 552.65 for the current day.

26 Oct 2023, 01:10:50 PM IST

Sbi share price Live :Sbi trading at ₹545.2, down -2% from yesterday's ₹556.35

The current data for SBI stock shows that the price is 545.2. There has been a percent change of -2, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -11.15, which means that the stock has decreased by 11.15.

Click here for Sbi Board Meetings

26 Oct 2023, 12:56:31 PM IST

Sbi Live Updates

26 Oct 2023, 12:51:14 PM IST

Sbi October futures opened at 552.05 as against previous close of 556.15

SBI (State Bank of India) is currently trading at a spot price of 544.1. The bid price is slightly lower at 544.15, while the offer price is slightly higher at 544.3. The bid quantity and offer quantity stand at 1500 each. The open interest for SBI is 24,484,500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Oct 2023, 12:42:33 PM IST

Sbi share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
HDFC Bank1464.3-32.25-2.151757.81445.7817041.74
ICICI Bank902.1-13.95-1.521008.7796.1629919.81
State Bank Of India543.95-12.4-2.23629.65499.35485454.27
Kotak Mahindra Bank1704.65-24.45-1.412063.01644.2338638.37
Axis Bank969.3514.01.471047.45814.25298254.65
26 Oct 2023, 12:35:58 PM IST

Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹544.35, down -2.16% from yesterday's ₹556.35

The current data for SBI stock shows that the price is 544.35. There has been a percent change of -2.16, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -12, suggesting a decrease of 12 points.

26 Oct 2023, 12:22:00 PM IST

State Bank Of India share price live: Today's Price range

The State Bank of India stock has a low price of 545 and a high price of 552.65 for the current day.

26 Oct 2023, 12:18:05 PM IST

Sbi share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy24242325
Buy13131414
Hold2222
Sell2210
Strong Sell0000
26 Oct 2023, 12:10:19 PM IST

Top active options for Sbi

Top active call options for Sbi at 26 Oct 12:10 were at strike price of 560.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.15 (-90.0%) & 0.05 (-50.0%) respectively.

Top active put options for Sbi at 26 Oct 12:10 were at strike price of 550.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 540.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 3.15 (-103.23%) & 0.3 (-45.45%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

26 Oct 2023, 12:02:12 PM IST

Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹548.25, down -1.46% from yesterday's ₹556.35

As of the current data, the stock price of SBI (State Bank of India) is 548.25. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 1.46%, resulting in a net change of -8.1.

26 Oct 2023, 11:36:02 AM IST

Sbi share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
HDFC Bank1467.25-29.3-1.961757.81445.7818687.76
ICICI Bank900.55-15.5-1.691008.7796.1628837.47
State Bank Of India547.85-8.5-1.53629.65499.35488934.86
Kotak Mahindra Bank1702.0-27.1-1.572063.01644.2338111.93
Axis Bank963.558.20.861047.45814.25296470.08
26 Oct 2023, 11:29:35 AM IST

Sbi October futures opened at 552.05 as against previous close of 556.15

The spot price of SBI stock is currently 548.8. The bid price and quantity are 548.45 and 1500 respectively, while the offer price and quantity are 548.6 and 3000. The open interest for SBI stock is 24,460,500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Oct 2023, 11:13:56 AM IST

State Bank Of India share price live: Today's Price range

The State Bank of India stock had a low price of 547.65 and a high price of 552.65 for the current day.

26 Oct 2023, 11:10:30 AM IST

Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹549.8, down -1.18% from yesterday's ₹556.35

The current data for SBI stock shows that the price is 549.8. There has been a percent change of -1.18, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -6.55, which means the stock has decreased by 6.55. Overall, the stock has experienced a decline in value.

26 Oct 2023, 10:49:40 AM IST

Top active options for Sbi

Top active call options for Sbi at 26 Oct 10:49 were at strike price of 560.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.15 (-90.0%) & 0.05 (-50.0%) respectively.

Top active put options for Sbi at 26 Oct 10:49 were at strike price of 550.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 545.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 2.5 (-61.29%) & 0.8 (-11.11%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

26 Oct 2023, 10:41:04 AM IST

Sbi share price update :Sbi trading at ₹549, down -1.32% from yesterday's ₹556.35

The current data for SBI stock shows that the price is 549, with a percent change of -1.32 and a net change of -7.35. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.32% and has fallen by 7.35 points.

26 Oct 2023, 10:37:07 AM IST

Sbi share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
HDFC Bank1477.35-19.2-1.281757.81445.7824323.3
ICICI Bank904.85-11.2-1.221008.7796.1631840.08
State Bank Of India549.45-6.9-1.24629.65499.35490362.8
Kotak Mahindra Bank1709.35-19.75-1.142063.01644.2339572.05
Axis Bank967.211.851.241047.45814.25297593.13
26 Oct 2023, 10:24:20 AM IST

State Bank Of India share price live: Today's Price range

State Bank of India (SBI) stock had a low price of 547.65 and a high price of 552.65 on the current day.

26 Oct 2023, 10:02:08 AM IST

Sbi October futures opened at 552.05 as against previous close of 556.15

SBI is currently trading at a spot price of 548.35. The bid price is 547.95 and the offer price is 548.2. The offer quantity is 1500 and the bid quantity is 3000. The open interest for SBI is 24,769,500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Oct 2023, 09:53:17 AM IST

Sbi Live Updates

26 Oct 2023, 09:50:14 AM IST

Sbi share price update :Sbi trading at ₹548.95, down -1.33% from yesterday's ₹556.35

The current data shows that the stock price of SBI is 548.95, which reflects a percent change of -1.33. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 1.33%. The net change is -7.4, indicating that the stock has lost 7.4 points. Overall, this data suggests that the SBI stock has experienced a decline in value.

26 Oct 2023, 09:45:24 AM IST

Sbi share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.51%
3 Months-5.83%
6 Months-1.79%
YTD-9.37%
1 Year-3.86%
26 Oct 2023, 09:25:10 AM IST

Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹550.8, down -1% from yesterday's ₹556.35

The current stock price of SBI (State Bank of India) is 550.8. It has experienced a percent change of -1, meaning it has decreased by 1%. The net change is -5.55, indicating a decrease of 5.55 in the stock price.

26 Oct 2023, 08:19:44 AM IST

Sbi share price Live :Sbi closed at ₹553.05 on last trading day

On the last day, SBI had a trading volume of 646,354 shares on the BSE. The closing price of the stock was 553.05.

