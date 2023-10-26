Sbi share price Today Live Updates : Sbi closed today at 547.15, down -1.65% from yesterday's 556.35

Sbi share price NSE Live :Sbi closed today at ₹547.15, down -1.65% from yesterday's ₹556.35 Today, the closing price of SBI stock was ₹547.15, with a percent change of -1.65 and a net change of -9.2. This indicates a decrease in value compared to the previous day's closing price of ₹556.35.

Sbi share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap HDFC Bank 1463.5 -33.05 -2.21 1757.8 1445.7 816595.36 ICICI Bank 909.15 -6.9 -0.75 1008.7 796.1 634842.69 State Bank Of India 547.15 -9.2 -1.65 629.65 499.35 488310.14 Kotak Mahindra Bank 1694.55 -34.55 -2.0 2063.0 1644.2 336631.95 Axis Bank 971.95 16.6 1.74 1047.45 814.25 299054.63

State Bank Of India share price live: Today's Price range The State Bank of India (SBI) stock reached a low price of ₹543.15 and a high price of ₹552.65 on the current day.

Sbi October futures opened at 552.05 as against previous close of 556.15 SBI, with a spot price of 547.65, is currently being bid at 546.45 and offered at 546.65. The bid and offer quantities stand at 1500 each. The stock has an open interest of 23,263,500.

State Bank of India share price live: Price 52 week low/high The stock of State Bank of India reached its 52-week low price at 499.35 and its 52-week high price at 629.55.

Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹547.6, down -1.57% from yesterday's ₹556.35 The current price of SBI stock is ₹547.6. It has experienced a percent change of -1.57, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -8.75, meaning the stock has decreased by ₹8.75.

Top active options for Sbi Top active call options for Sbi at 26 Oct 14:54 were at strike price of ₹560.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹550.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.1 (-93.33%) & ₹0.35 (-95.51%) respectively. Top active put options for Sbi at 26 Oct 14:54 were at strike price of ₹550.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹545.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹4.6 (-196.77%) & ₹0.6 (-33.33%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Sbi share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap HDFC Bank 1465.0 -31.55 -2.11 1757.8 1445.7 817432.32 ICICI Bank 906.9 -9.15 -1.0 1008.7 796.1 633271.56 State Bank Of India 545.8 -10.55 -1.9 629.65 499.35 487105.32 Kotak Mahindra Bank 1692.6 -36.5 -2.11 2063.0 1644.2 336244.57 Axis Bank 970.5 15.15 1.59 1047.45 814.25 298608.49 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sbi share price NSE Live :Sbi trading at ₹544.45, down -2.14% from yesterday's ₹556.35 The current data for SBI stock shows that the price is ₹544.45. There has been a percent change of -2.14, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -11.9, which means that the stock has decreased by ₹11.9.

Sbi October futures opened at 552.05 as against previous close of 556.15 SBI, currently priced at 543.9, has a bid price of 544.5 and an offer price of 544.7. The offer quantity is 1500, while the bid quantity is also 1500. The stock has an open interest of 24,690,000.

Sbi share price Live :Sbi trading at ₹547.55, down -1.58% from yesterday's ₹556.35 According to the current data, the stock price of SBI (State Bank of India) is ₹547.55. There has been a percent change of -1.58, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -8.8, implying a decrease of ₹8.8 in the stock price.

Sbi share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 567.32 10 Days 575.46 20 Days 584.07 50 Days 581.11 100 Days 583.84 300 Days 570.55

Top active options for Sbi Top active call options for Sbi at 26 Oct 13:22 were at strike price of ₹560.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹550.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.2 (-86.67%) & ₹0.55 (-92.95%) respectively. Top active put options for Sbi at 26 Oct 13:22 were at strike price of ₹550.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹545.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹6.0 (+287.1%) & ₹1.85 (+105.56%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

State Bank Of India share price live: Today's Price range The State Bank of India stock had a low price of ₹543.5 and a high price of ₹552.65 for the current day.

Sbi share price Live :Sbi trading at ₹545.2, down -2% from yesterday's ₹556.35 The current data for SBI stock shows that the price is ₹545.2. There has been a percent change of -2, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -11.15, which means that the stock has decreased by ₹11.15. Click here for Sbi Board Meetings

Sbi October futures opened at 552.05 as against previous close of 556.15 SBI (State Bank of India) is currently trading at a spot price of 544.1. The bid price is slightly lower at 544.15, while the offer price is slightly higher at 544.3. The bid quantity and offer quantity stand at 1500 each. The open interest for SBI is 24,484,500.

Sbi share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap HDFC Bank 1464.3 -32.25 -2.15 1757.8 1445.7 817041.74 ICICI Bank 902.1 -13.95 -1.52 1008.7 796.1 629919.81 State Bank Of India 543.95 -12.4 -2.23 629.65 499.35 485454.27 Kotak Mahindra Bank 1704.65 -24.45 -1.41 2063.0 1644.2 338638.37 Axis Bank 969.35 14.0 1.47 1047.45 814.25 298254.65

Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹544.35, down -2.16% from yesterday's ₹556.35 The current data for SBI stock shows that the price is ₹544.35. There has been a percent change of -2.16, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -12, suggesting a decrease of 12 points.

State Bank Of India share price live: Today's Price range The State Bank of India stock has a low price of ₹545 and a high price of ₹552.65 for the current day.

Sbi share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 24 24 23 25 Buy 13 13 14 14 Hold 2 2 2 2 Sell 2 2 1 0 Strong Sell 0 0 0 0

Top active options for Sbi Top active call options for Sbi at 26 Oct 12:10 were at strike price of ₹560.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.15 (-90.0%) & ₹0.05 (-50.0%) respectively. Top active put options for Sbi at 26 Oct 12:10 were at strike price of ₹550.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹540.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹3.15 (-103.23%) & ₹0.3 (-45.45%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹548.25, down -1.46% from yesterday's ₹556.35 As of the current data, the stock price of SBI (State Bank of India) is ₹548.25. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 1.46%, resulting in a net change of -8.1.

Sbi share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap HDFC Bank 1467.25 -29.3 -1.96 1757.8 1445.7 818687.76 ICICI Bank 900.55 -15.5 -1.69 1008.7 796.1 628837.47 State Bank Of India 547.85 -8.5 -1.53 629.65 499.35 488934.86 Kotak Mahindra Bank 1702.0 -27.1 -1.57 2063.0 1644.2 338111.93 Axis Bank 963.55 8.2 0.86 1047.45 814.25 296470.08

Sbi October futures opened at 552.05 as against previous close of 556.15 The spot price of SBI stock is currently 548.8. The bid price and quantity are 548.45 and 1500 respectively, while the offer price and quantity are 548.6 and 3000. The open interest for SBI stock is 24,460,500.

State Bank Of India share price live: Today's Price range The State Bank of India stock had a low price of ₹547.65 and a high price of ₹552.65 for the current day.

Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹549.8, down -1.18% from yesterday's ₹556.35 The current data for SBI stock shows that the price is ₹549.8. There has been a percent change of -1.18, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -6.55, which means the stock has decreased by ₹6.55. Overall, the stock has experienced a decline in value.

Top active options for Sbi Top active call options for Sbi at 26 Oct 10:49 were at strike price of ₹560.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.15 (-90.0%) & ₹0.05 (-50.0%) respectively. Top active put options for Sbi at 26 Oct 10:49 were at strike price of ₹550.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹545.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹2.5 (-61.29%) & ₹0.8 (-11.11%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Sbi share price update :Sbi trading at ₹549, down -1.32% from yesterday's ₹556.35 The current data for SBI stock shows that the price is ₹549, with a percent change of -1.32 and a net change of -7.35. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.32% and has fallen by 7.35 points.

Sbi share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap HDFC Bank 1477.35 -19.2 -1.28 1757.8 1445.7 824323.3 ICICI Bank 904.85 -11.2 -1.22 1008.7 796.1 631840.08 State Bank Of India 549.45 -6.9 -1.24 629.65 499.35 490362.8 Kotak Mahindra Bank 1709.35 -19.75 -1.14 2063.0 1644.2 339572.05 Axis Bank 967.2 11.85 1.24 1047.45 814.25 297593.13

State Bank Of India share price live: Today's Price range State Bank of India (SBI) stock had a low price of ₹547.65 and a high price of ₹552.65 on the current day.

Sbi October futures opened at 552.05 as against previous close of 556.15 SBI is currently trading at a spot price of 548.35. The bid price is 547.95 and the offer price is 548.2. The offer quantity is 1500 and the bid quantity is 3000. The open interest for SBI is 24,769,500.

Sbi share price update :Sbi trading at ₹548.95, down -1.33% from yesterday's ₹556.35 The current data shows that the stock price of SBI is ₹548.95, which reflects a percent change of -1.33. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 1.33%. The net change is -7.4, indicating that the stock has lost 7.4 points. Overall, this data suggests that the SBI stock has experienced a decline in value.

Sbi share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -3.51% 3 Months -5.83% 6 Months -1.79% YTD -9.37% 1 Year -3.86%

Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹550.8, down -1% from yesterday's ₹556.35 The current stock price of SBI (State Bank of India) is ₹550.8. It has experienced a percent change of -1, meaning it has decreased by 1%. The net change is -5.55, indicating a decrease of ₹5.55 in the stock price.