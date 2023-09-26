Hello User
Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI stock plummets amidst market downturn

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:55 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sbi stock price went down today, 26 Sep 2023, by -0.18 %. The stock closed at 594.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 593.05 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi

On the last day, State Bank of India (SBI) had an open price of 600.05 and a close price of 598.1. The stock had a high of 601.7 and a low of 590.5. The market capitalization of SBI was 530,210.49 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 629.65 and the 52-week low was 499.35. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 336,421.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Sep 2023, 09:55 AM IST Sbi Live Updates

26 Sep 2023, 09:42 AM IST Sbi share price update :Sbi trading at ₹593.05, down -0.18% from yesterday's ₹594.1

The current data for SBI stock shows that the price is 593.05. There has been a percent change of -0.18, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -1.05, which further confirms the decrease in value.

26 Sep 2023, 09:35 AM IST Sbi share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.79%
3 Months1.71%
6 Months16.45%
YTD-3.2%
1 Year7.89%
26 Sep 2023, 09:13 AM IST Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹594.1, up 0% from yesterday's ₹594.1

Based on the current data, the SBI stock is priced at 594.1 with no net change and no percent change. This means that there has been no significant movement in the stock price at the time of this data.

26 Sep 2023, 08:14 AM IST Sbi share price Live :Sbi closed at ₹598.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the State Bank of India (SBI) had a trading volume of 336,421 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 598.1.

