Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI stock plummets amidst market downturn

On the last day, State Bank of India (SBI) had an open price of ₹600.05 and a close price of ₹598.1. The stock had a high of ₹601.7 and a low of ₹590.5. The market capitalization of SBI was ₹530,210.49 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹629.65 and the 52-week low was ₹499.35. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 336,421.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.