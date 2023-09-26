Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI stock plummets amidst market downturn

On the last day, State Bank of India (SBI) had an open price of ₹600.05 and a close price of ₹598.1. The stock had a high of ₹601.7 and a low of ₹590.5. The market capitalization of SBI was ₹530,210.49 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹629.65 and the 52-week low was ₹499.35. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 336,421.
The current data for SBI stock shows that the price is ₹593.05. There has been a percent change of -0.18, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -1.05, which further confirms the decrease in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.79%
|3 Months
|1.71%
|6 Months
|16.45%
|YTD
|-3.2%
|1 Year
|7.89%
Based on the current data, the SBI stock is priced at ₹594.1 with no net change and no percent change. This means that there has been no significant movement in the stock price at the time of this data.
On the last day of trading, the State Bank of India (SBI) had a trading volume of 336,421 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was ₹598.1.
