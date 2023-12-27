Hello User
Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Stock Surging in Positive Trade

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:08 AM IST
Livemint

Sbi stock price went up today, 27 Dec 2023, by 0.2 %. The stock closed at 636.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 637.95 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Stock Price Today

Sbi Share Price Today : On the last day, the SBI stock opened at 639.85 and closed at 636.65. The highest price reached during the day was 641.3, while the lowest was 635.8. The market capitalization of SBI is 569,344.86 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 660.4, and the 52-week low is 499.35. On the BSE, a total volume of 284,374 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Dec 2023, 09:08 AM IST Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹637.95, up 0.2% from yesterday's ₹636.65

The current data for SBI stock shows that the price is 637.95. There has been a 0.2 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.3.

27 Dec 2023, 08:11 AM IST Sbi share price Live :Sbi closed at ₹636.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the State Bank of India (SBI) had a trading volume of 284,374 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of SBI stock on that day was 636.65.

