Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Stock Drops in Trading Today

Sbi Share Price Today : On the last day, SBI's stock opened at ₹755 and closed at ₹759.4. The high for the day was ₹766.2, and the low was ₹752.6. The market capitalization stood at 677377.14 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹777.5 and ₹501.85 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 667473 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current price of SBI stock is ₹759 with a net change of -0.4 and a percent change of -0.05. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, SBI on BSE had a trading volume of 667,473 shares with a closing price of ₹759.4.
