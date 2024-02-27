Hello User
Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Stock Drops in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:08 AM IST
Livemint

Sbi stock price went down today, 27 Feb 2024, by -0.05 %. The stock closed at 759.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 759 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Stock Price Today

Sbi Share Price Today : On the last day, SBI's stock opened at 755 and closed at 759.4. The high for the day was 766.2, and the low was 752.6. The market capitalization stood at 677377.14 crore. The 52-week high and low were 777.5 and 501.85 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 667473 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Feb 2024, 09:08 AM IST Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹759, down -0.05% from yesterday's ₹759.4

The current price of SBI stock is 759 with a net change of -0.4 and a percent change of -0.05. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

27 Feb 2024, 08:13 AM IST Sbi share price Live :Sbi closed at ₹759.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, SBI on BSE had a trading volume of 667,473 shares with a closing price of 759.4.

