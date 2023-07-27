Sbi Share Price Live blog for 27 Jul 2023

1 min read.Updated: 27 Jul 2023, 08:00 AM ISTLivemint
Sbi stock price went up today, 27 Jul 2023, by 0.86 %. The stock closed at 609.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 615.05 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
27 Jul 2023, 08:01:31 AM IST
Sbi share price Live :Sbi closed at ₹609.8 yesterday
On the last day, SBI's BSE volume was 387,710 shares with a closing price of ₹609.8.
Download
the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!