Sbi share price Today Live Updates : Sbi closed today at ₹561, up 2.53% from yesterday's ₹547.15

On the last day, the open price of SBI stock was ₹552.65, the closing price was ₹556.35. The highest price reached during the day was ₹552.65, while the lowest price was ₹543.15. The market capitalization of SBI is ₹488,309.49 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹629.65, and the 52-week low is ₹499.35. The BSE volume for the day was 825,405 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Sbi share price NSE Live :Sbi closed today at ₹561, up 2.53% from yesterday's ₹547.15 Today, the closing price of SBI stock was ₹561, representing a 2.53% increase from the previous day's closing price of ₹547.15. The net change for the day was 13.85.

Sbi share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap HDFC Bank 1469.55 6.05 0.41 1757.8 1445.7 819971.1 ICICI Bank 912.6 3.45 0.38 1008.7 796.1 637251.76 State Bank Of India 561.0 13.85 2.53 629.65 499.35 500670.73 Kotak Mahindra Bank 1702.5 7.95 0.47 2063.0 1644.2 338211.26 Axis Bank 1001.75 29.8 3.07 1047.45 814.25 308223.65

State Bank of India share price live: Price 52 week low/high The State Bank of India stock reached a 52-week low price of 499.35 and a 52-week high price of 629.55.

Sbi share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 563.31 10 Days 571.93 20 Days 582.18 50 Days 580.76 100 Days 583.60 300 Days 570.27

Sbi share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 24 24 23 25 Buy 13 13 14 14 Hold 2 2 2 2 Sell 2 2 1 0 Strong Sell 0 0 0 0

State Bank Of India share price live: Today's Price range The State Bank of India (SBI) stock's low price for the day was ₹549.85, while the high price reached ₹556.75.

Sbi October futures opened at 552.8 as against previous close of 549.55 State Bank of India (SBI) is currently trading at a spot price of 555.35. The bid price is 557.55, and the offer price is 557.75. The offer quantity is 3000, while the bid quantity is 6000. The open interest stands at 91,147,500.

Sbi share price update :Sbi trading at ₹547.15, down -1.65% from yesterday's ₹556.35 The current data for SBI stock shows that the price is ₹547.15. There has been a percent change of -1.65, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -9.2, meaning that the stock has decreased by ₹9.2.

Sbi share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -4.48% 3 Months -6.9% 6 Months -3.14% YTD -10.87% 1 Year -5.45%

Sbi share price Live :Sbi closed at ₹556.35 on last trading day On the last day, the volume of SBI BSE shares traded was 825,405. The closing price for the shares was ₹556.35.