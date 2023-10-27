comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Oct 27 2023 15:59:35
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 119.9 0%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 201 1.03%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,469.55 0.41%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 912.6 0.38%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 640.7 2.27%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Sbi share price Today Live Updates : Sbi closed today at 561, up 2.53% from yesterday's 547.15
BackBack

Sbi share price Today Live Updates : Sbi closed today at ₹561, up 2.53% from yesterday's ₹547.15

18 min read . Updated: 27 Oct 2023, 06:45 PM IST
Livemint

Sbi stock price went up today, 27 Oct 2023, by 2.53 %. The stock closed at 547.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 561 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SbiPremium
Sbi

On the last day, the open price of SBI stock was 552.65, the closing price was 556.35. The highest price reached during the day was 552.65, while the lowest price was 543.15. The market capitalization of SBI is 488,309.49 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 629.65, and the 52-week low is 499.35. The BSE volume for the day was 825,405 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Oct 2023, 06:45:05 PM IST

Sbi share price NSE Live :Sbi closed today at ₹561, up 2.53% from yesterday's ₹547.15

Today, the closing price of SBI stock was 561, representing a 2.53% increase from the previous day's closing price of 547.15. The net change for the day was 13.85.

27 Oct 2023, 06:24:16 PM IST

Sbi share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
HDFC Bank1469.556.050.411757.81445.7819971.1
ICICI Bank912.63.450.381008.7796.1637251.76
State Bank Of India561.013.852.53629.65499.35500670.73
Kotak Mahindra Bank1702.57.950.472063.01644.2338211.26
Axis Bank1001.7529.83.071047.45814.25308223.65
27 Oct 2023, 05:32:04 PM IST

State Bank Of India share price live: Today's Price range

The State Bank of India stock had a low price of 549.85 and a high price of 562.5 for the current day.

27 Oct 2023, 03:42:05 PM IST

Sbi October futures opened at 552.8 as against previous close of 549.55

SBI (State Bank of India) stock is currently trading at a spot price of 561.45. The bid price is 563.55, and the offer price is 563.75. There are 3000 shares available for purchase at the offer price and 3000 shares available for sale at the bid price. The open interest for SBI is 88,585,500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

27 Oct 2023, 03:15:06 PM IST

State Bank of India share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The State Bank of India stock reached a 52-week low price of 499.35 and a 52-week high price of 629.55.

27 Oct 2023, 03:08:14 PM IST

Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹561.1, up 2.55% from yesterday's ₹547.15

The current data of SBI stock shows that the price is 561.1 with a percent change of 2.55. This indicates that the stock has gained 2.55% in value. The net change is 13.95, which means the stock has increased by 13.95. Overall, the stock is performing well and has seen a positive increase in value.

27 Oct 2023, 02:31:07 PM IST

Sbi share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
HDFC Bank1471.257.750.531757.81445.7820919.66
ICICI Bank914.955.80.641008.7796.1638892.73
State Bank Of India561.514.352.62629.65499.35501116.96
Kotak Mahindra Bank1704.710.150.62063.01644.2338648.3
Axis Bank997.325.352.611047.45814.25306854.45
27 Oct 2023, 02:22:45 PM IST

Sbi share price update :Sbi trading at ₹560.25, up 2.39% from yesterday's ₹547.15

The current stock price of State Bank of India (SBI) is 560.25. There has been a 2.39% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 13.1.

27 Oct 2023, 02:21:06 PM IST

Sbi October futures opened at 552.8 as against previous close of 549.55

SBI is currently trading at a spot price of 559.65. The bid price for the stock is 563.25, with a bid quantity of 4500 shares. The offer price is slightly higher at 563.4, with an offer quantity of 3000 shares. The open interest for SBI stands at 90,403,500 shares.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

27 Oct 2023, 02:19:32 PM IST

State Bank Of India share price live: Today's Price range

The State Bank of India stock had a low of 549.85 and a high of 561.5 on the current day.

27 Oct 2023, 01:52:52 PM IST

Sbi share price Live :Sbi trading at ₹560.05, up 2.36% from yesterday's ₹547.15

The stock price of SBI (State Bank of India) is currently 560.05. It has experienced a percent change of 2.36, which indicates an increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 12.9, suggesting a positive movement.

Click here for Sbi Board Meetings

27 Oct 2023, 01:34:03 PM IST

Sbi share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days563.31
10 Days571.93
20 Days582.18
50 Days580.76
100 Days583.60
300 Days570.27
27 Oct 2023, 01:15:23 PM IST

State Bank Of India share price live: Today's Price range

The State Bank of India stock had a low price of 549.85 and a high price of 561.5 on the current day.

27 Oct 2023, 01:07:33 PM IST

Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹559, up 2.17% from yesterday's ₹547.15

As of the current data, the stock price of SBI (State Bank of India) is 559. The stock has experienced a percent change of 2.17, indicating an increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 11.85, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.

27 Oct 2023, 01:04:07 PM IST

Sbi October futures opened at 552.8 as against previous close of 549.55

SBI, or State Bank of India, is currently trading at a spot price of 558.95. The bid price stands at 561.65, with a bid quantity of 4500 shares. The offer price is slightly higher at 561.7, accompanied by an offer quantity of 1500 shares. The stock has an open interest of 90525000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

27 Oct 2023, 12:59:46 PM IST

Sbi Live Updates

27 Oct 2023, 12:39:18 PM IST

Sbi share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
HDFC Bank1470.056.550.451757.81445.7820250.09
ICICI Bank914.355.20.571008.7796.1638473.76
State Bank Of India559.011.852.17629.65499.35498885.81
Kotak Mahindra Bank1699.24.650.272063.01644.2337555.69
Axis Bank986.514.551.51047.45814.25303531.45
27 Oct 2023, 12:21:52 PM IST

Sbi share price NSE Live :Sbi trading at ₹558.65, up 2.1% from yesterday's ₹547.15

The current data for SBI stock shows that the price is 558.65. There has been a 2.1% percent change, indicating an increase in the stock's value. The net change is 11.5, suggesting that the stock has gained 11.5 points.

27 Oct 2023, 12:18:25 PM IST

Sbi share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy24242325
Buy13131414
Hold2222
Sell2210
Strong Sell0000
27 Oct 2023, 12:12:23 PM IST

State Bank Of India share price live: Today's Price range

The State Bank of India stock had a low price of 549.85 and a high price of 561.50.

27 Oct 2023, 11:48:19 AM IST

Sbi share price update :Sbi trading at ₹559.6, up 2.28% from yesterday's ₹547.15

As of the current data, the stock price of State Bank of India (SBI) is 559.6. There has been a 2.28 percent increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 12.45. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement in its value.

27 Oct 2023, 11:40:52 AM IST

Sbi share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
HDFC Bank1471.858.350.571757.81445.7821254.44
ICICI Bank913.84.650.511008.7796.1638089.7
State Bank Of India560.4513.32.43629.65499.35500179.88
Kotak Mahindra Bank1699.85.250.312063.01644.2337674.89
Axis Bank985.2513.31.371047.45814.25303146.84
27 Oct 2023, 11:22:27 AM IST

State Bank Of India share price live: Today's Price range

The State Bank of India stock had a low price of 549.85 and a high price of 561.25 for the current day.

27 Oct 2023, 11:12:05 AM IST

Sbi share price Live :Sbi trading at ₹560, up 2.35% from yesterday's ₹547.15

The current data for SBI stock shows that the price is 560, which represents a 2.35% increase. The net change is 12.85, indicating a positive movement in the stock.

Click here for Sbi Dividend

27 Oct 2023, 10:41:23 AM IST

Sbi share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
HDFC Bank1471.98.40.571757.81445.7821282.34
ICICI Bank913.254.10.451008.7796.1637705.65
State Bank Of India559.512.352.26629.65499.35499332.04
Kotak Mahindra Bank1695.10.550.032063.01644.2336741.21
Axis Bank981.59.550.981047.45814.25301993.02
27 Oct 2023, 10:32:41 AM IST

Sbi share price NSE Live :Sbi trading at ₹558.45, up 2.07% from yesterday's ₹547.15

The current stock price of SBI is 558.45. The stock has experienced a 2.07% increase, resulting in a net change of 11.3. This suggests that the stock has seen a positive movement in its price.

27 Oct 2023, 10:23:44 AM IST

State Bank Of India share price live: Today's Price range

The State Bank of India (SBI) stock's low price for the day was 549.85, while the high price reached 556.75.

27 Oct 2023, 10:11:21 AM IST

Sbi October futures opened at 552.8 as against previous close of 549.55

State Bank of India (SBI) is currently trading at a spot price of 555.35. The bid price is 557.55, and the offer price is 557.75. The offer quantity is 3000, while the bid quantity is 6000. The open interest stands at 91,147,500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

27 Oct 2023, 09:52:56 AM IST

Sbi share price update :Sbi trading at ₹547.15, down -1.65% from yesterday's ₹556.35

The current data for SBI stock shows that the price is 547.15. There has been a percent change of -1.65, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -9.2, meaning that the stock has decreased by 9.2.

27 Oct 2023, 09:50:00 AM IST

Sbi Live Updates

27 Oct 2023, 09:31:07 AM IST

Sbi share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.48%
3 Months-6.9%
6 Months-3.14%
YTD-10.87%
1 Year-5.45%
27 Oct 2023, 09:17:30 AM IST

Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹547.15, down -1.65% from yesterday's ₹556.35

The current data for SBI stock shows that the price is 547.15, with a percent change of -1.65 and a net change of -9.2. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.65% and the actual decrease in value is 9.2.

27 Oct 2023, 08:01:48 AM IST

Sbi share price Live :Sbi closed at ₹556.35 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of SBI BSE shares traded was 825,405. The closing price for the shares was 556.35.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App