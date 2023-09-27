Hello User
Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Stock Soars with Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:05 AM IST
Livemint

Sbi stock price went up today, 27 Sep 2023, by 0.03 %. The stock closed at 594.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 594.3 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi

On the last day, the opening price of SBI stock was 594.1, and it closed at the same price. The stock had a high of 595.15 and a low of 591.4 during the day. The market capitalization of SBI was 530,388.98 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 629.65 and 499.35, respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 385,118 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Sep 2023, 09:05 AM IST Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹594.3, up 0.03% from yesterday's ₹594.1

The current stock price of SBI is 594.3, with a percent change of 0.03 and a net change of 0.2.

27 Sep 2023, 08:16 AM IST Sbi share price Live :Sbi closed at ₹594.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, SBI had a trading volume of 385,118 shares on the BSE. The closing price for SBI's shares was 594.1.

