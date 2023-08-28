comScore
LIVE UPDATES

Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI stock sees gains as it trades positively

1 min read . Updated: 28 Aug 2023, 10:00 AM IST Livemint

Sbi stock price went up today, 28 Aug 2023, by 0.05 %. The stock closed at 570.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 570.55 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SbiPremium
Sbi

On the last day, the open price of SBI (State Bank of India) was 573.55, and the close price was 576.7. The stock had a high of 575.1 and a low of 567.35. The market capitalization of SBI was 508,925.32 crores. The 52-week high was 629.65, while the 52-week low was 499.35. The BSE volume for SBI shares on that day was 1,483,930.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Aug 2023, 10:00:02 AM IST

Sbi August futures opened at 573.0 as against previous close of 570.05

The spot price of SBI stock is currently at 570.95. The bid price is slightly lower at 570.7, while the offer price is at 570.85. The offer quantity is 1500, and the bid quantity is also 1500. The open interest for SBI stock is 75622500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

28 Aug 2023, 09:40:15 AM IST

Sbi share price update :Sbi trading at ₹570.55, up 0.05% from yesterday's ₹570.25

The current data for SBI stock shows that the price is 570.55. There has been a percent change of 0.05, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 0.3, indicating a small positive movement in the stock price. Overall, the stock price for SBI is relatively stable with a slight upward trend.

28 Aug 2023, 09:34:57 AM IST

Sbi share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.52%
3 Months-6.31%
6 Months9.38%
YTD-7.13%
1 Year9.52%
28 Aug 2023, 09:33:14 AM IST

Sbi Live Updates

28 Aug 2023, 09:00:03 AM IST

Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹570.25, down -1.12% from yesterday's ₹576.7

The current data for SBI stock shows that the price is 570.25, with a percent change of -1.12 and a net change of -6.45. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 1.12% and a decrease of 6.45 in value.

28 Aug 2023, 08:07:58 AM IST

Sbi share price Live :Sbi closed at ₹576.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for SBI on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 1,483,930. The closing price for the stock was 576.7.

GENIE RECOMMENDS
