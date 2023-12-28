Hello User
Sbi Share Price Live blog for 28 Dec 2023

1 min read . 08:04 AM IST
Sbi stock price went up today, 28 Dec 2023, by 1.63 %. The stock closed at 637.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 648.35 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Stock Price Today

Sbi Share Price Today : On the last day, SBI's stock opened at 641.4 and closed at 637.95. The highest price reached during the day was 649.6, while the lowest was 639.05. The stock has a market capitalization of 578,626.44 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of 660.4 and a low of 499.35. On the BSE, a total of 403,417 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Dec 2023, 08:05 AM IST Sbi share price Live :Sbi closed at ₹637.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for SBI (State Bank of India) on the BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange), there were a total of 403,417 shares that were traded. The closing price for the shares was 637.95.

