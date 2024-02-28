Sbi Share Price Live blog for 28 Feb 2024

Sbi Share Price Today : SBI's stock opened and closed at ₹759, with a high of ₹762.3 and a low of ₹742.4 on the last day. The market capitalization stood at ₹669077.26 crore. The 52-week high was ₹777.5, and the 52-week low was ₹501.85. The BSE volume for the day was 2136050 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.