Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Sbi Share Price Live blog for 28 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sbi stock price went down today, 28 Feb 2024, by -1.23 %. The stock closed at 759 per share. The stock is currently trading at 749.7 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Stock Price Today

Sbi Share Price Today : SBI's stock opened and closed at 759, with a high of 762.3 and a low of 742.4 on the last day. The market capitalization stood at 669077.26 crore. The 52-week high was 777.5, and the 52-week low was 501.85. The BSE volume for the day was 2136050 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Feb 2024, 08:03 AM IST Sbi share price Live :Sbi closed at ₹759 on last trading day

On the last day, the State Bank of India (SBI) had a trading volume of 2,136,050 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for SBI stock was 759.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!