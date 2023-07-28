comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Stocks Take a Dive in Trading
Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Stocks Take a Dive in Trading

1 min read . Updated: 28 Jul 2023, 09:22 AM IST Livemint

Sbi stock price went down today, 28 Jul 2023, by -0.32 %. The stock closed at 616.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 614.5 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, the opening price of SBI stock was 614.3, and it closed at 615.05. The highest price it reached during the day was 621.15, while the lowest was 613.25. SBI's market capitalization is 550,202.33 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 629.65, and the 52-week low is 499.35. The BSE volume for SBI shares on that day was 416,776 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Jul 2023, 09:22:09 AM IST

Sbi share price NSE Live :Sbi trading at ₹614.5, down -0.32% from yesterday's ₹616.5

The current data for SBI stock shows that the price is 614.5. There has been a percent change of -0.32, indicating a slight decrease. The net change is -2, suggesting a decrease of 2 points. Overall, these numbers suggest a slight decline in the stock price of SBI.

28 Jul 2023, 09:04:25 AM IST

Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹616.5, up 0.24% from yesterday's ₹615.05

The current price of SBI stock is 616.5, with a percent change of 0.24 and a net change of 1.45. This indicates that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.24% or 1.45 points.

28 Jul 2023, 08:24:32 AM IST

Sbi share price Live :Sbi closed at ₹615.05 yesterday

On the last day of trading for SBI on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 416,776. The closing price for the shares was 615.05.

