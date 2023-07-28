Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Stocks Take a Dive in Trading

On the last day, the opening price of SBI stock was ₹614.3, and it closed at ₹615.05. The highest price it reached during the day was ₹621.15, while the lowest was ₹613.25. SBI's market capitalization is ₹550,202.33 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹629.65, and the 52-week low is ₹499.35. The BSE volume for SBI shares on that day was 416,776 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.