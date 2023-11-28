Hello User
Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI stock sees gains in today's trading

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 10:20 AM IST
Livemint

Sbi stock price went up today, 28 Nov 2023, by 0.29 %. The stock closed at 560.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 561.95 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi

On the last day, the opening price of SBI was 562.55 and the closing price was 559.95. The highest price during the day was 562.55, while the lowest price was 559.3. The market capitalization of SBI is 500,045.34 crore. The 52-week high is 629.65 and the 52-week low is 499.35. The BSE volume for the day was 808,295 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Nov 2023, 10:20 AM IST Sbi share price NSE Live :Sbi trading at ₹561.95, up 0.29% from yesterday's ₹560.3

The current stock price of SBI (State Bank of India) is 561.95. The stock has experienced a percent change of 0.29, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 1.65, suggesting a positive movement.

28 Nov 2023, 10:13 AM IST State Bank Of India share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the State Bank of India stock reached a low of 561.1 and a high of 563.

28 Nov 2023, 10:01 AM IST Sbi November futures opened at 561.95 as against previous close of 560.2

The spot price of SBI stock is currently at 561.35. The bid price is slightly lower at 561.2, while the offer price is slightly higher at 561.3. The offer quantity is 9000 shares, and the bid quantity is 6000 shares. The open interest for SBI stock is at 72,621,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

28 Nov 2023, 09:59 AM IST Sbi Live Updates

28 Nov 2023, 09:55 AM IST Sbi share price update :Sbi trading at ₹562.25, up 0.35% from yesterday's ₹560.3

The current data for SBI (State Bank of India) stock shows that the stock price is 562.25. There has been a 0.35 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.95.

28 Nov 2023, 09:38 AM IST Sbi share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.48%
3 Months-3.3%
6 Months-4.38%
YTD-8.69%
1 Year-8.04%
28 Nov 2023, 09:10 AM IST Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹562.5, up 0.39% from yesterday's ₹560.3

The current data for SBI stock shows that the price is 562.5. There has been a percent change of 0.39, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 2.2, suggesting that the stock has gained 2.2 points. Overall, the stock is performing well with a small positive change.

28 Nov 2023, 08:15 AM IST Sbi share price Live :Sbi closed at ₹559.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the State Bank of India (SBI) had a volume of 808,295 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for SBI shares was 559.95.

