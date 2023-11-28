Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI stock sees gains in today's trading

On the last day, the opening price of SBI was ₹562.55 and the closing price was ₹559.95. The highest price during the day was ₹562.55, while the lowest price was ₹559.3. The market capitalization of SBI is ₹500,045.34 crore. The 52-week high is ₹629.65 and the 52-week low is ₹499.35. The BSE volume for the day was 808,295 shares.

