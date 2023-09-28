Hello User
Sbi Share Price Live blog for 28 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sbi stock price went down today, 28 Sep 2023, by -0.81 %. The stock closed at 594.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 589.5 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi

On the last day, the opening price of SBI was 594.3, and it closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of 594.35 and a low of 588.3 during the day. The market capitalization of SBI is 526,105.17 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 629.65 and 499.35, respectively. The volume of SBI shares traded on the BSE was 177,685.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Sep 2023, 08:03 AM IST Sbi share price Live :Sbi closed at ₹594.3 on last trading day

On the last day, the trading volume of SBI on the BSE was 177,685 shares. The closing price of the stock was 594.3.

