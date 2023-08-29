Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Stock Sees Upward Trend in Trading Today
Sbi stock price went up today, 29 Aug 2023, by 0.45 %. The stock closed at 570.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 572.8 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, the SBI stock opened at ₹573.4 and closed at ₹570.25. The highest price reached during the day was ₹574.5, while the lowest was ₹569.2. The market capitalization of SBI stands at ₹511,201.09 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹629.65, and the 52-week low is ₹499.35. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 623,556 shares for SBI on that day.
29 Aug 2023, 09:08:04 AM IST
Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹572.8, up 0.45% from yesterday's ₹570.25
The current data for SBI stock shows that the price is ₹572.8. There has been a 0.45 percent change, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 2.55, which means the stock has gained 2.55 points.
29 Aug 2023, 08:14:26 AM IST
Sbi share price Live :Sbi closed at ₹570.25 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for SBI on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 623,556. The closing price of the shares was ₹570.25.
