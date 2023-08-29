Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Stock Sees Upward Trend in Trading Today

On the last day, the SBI stock opened at ₹573.4 and closed at ₹570.25. The highest price reached during the day was ₹574.5, while the lowest was ₹569.2. The market capitalization of SBI stands at ₹511,201.09 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹629.65, and the 52-week low is ₹499.35. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 623,556 shares for SBI on that day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for SBI stock shows that the price is ₹572.8. There has been a 0.45 percent change, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 2.55, which means the stock has gained 2.55 points.
On the last day of trading for SBI on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 623,556. The closing price of the shares was ₹570.25.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!