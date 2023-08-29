Hello User
Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Stock Sees Upward Trend in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:08 AM IST Livemint

Sbi stock price went up today, 29 Aug 2023, by 0.45 %. The stock closed at 570.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 572.8 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi

On the last day, the SBI stock opened at 573.4 and closed at 570.25. The highest price reached during the day was 574.5, while the lowest was 569.2. The market capitalization of SBI stands at 511,201.09 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 629.65, and the 52-week low is 499.35. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 623,556 shares for SBI on that day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Aug 2023, 09:08 AM IST Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹572.8, up 0.45% from yesterday's ₹570.25

The current data for SBI stock shows that the price is 572.8. There has been a 0.45 percent change, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 2.55, which means the stock has gained 2.55 points.

29 Aug 2023, 08:14 AM IST Sbi share price Live :Sbi closed at ₹570.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for SBI on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 623,556. The closing price of the shares was 570.25.

