Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI stock sees positive gains today

Sbi Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of SBI was ₹650, while the close price was ₹648.35. The high for the day was ₹653.35, and the low was ₹646.4. The market capitalization of SBI was ₹581,080.71 crore. The 52-week high for SBI was ₹660.4, and the 52-week low was ₹499.35. The BSE volume for SBI was 483,613 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.