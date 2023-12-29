Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI stock sees positive gains today

Sbi Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of SBI was ₹650, while the close price was ₹648.35. The high for the day was ₹653.35, and the low was ₹646.4. The market capitalization of SBI was ₹581,080.71 crore. The 52-week high for SBI was ₹660.4, and the 52-week low was ₹499.35. The BSE volume for SBI was 483,613 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
As of the current data, the stock price of State Bank of India (SBI) is ₹651.1. There has been a 0.42% percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 2.75.
On the last day of trading, the State Bank of India (SBI) had a trading volume of 483,613 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for SBI's shares was ₹648.35.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!