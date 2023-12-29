Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI stock sees positive gains today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST
Livemint

Sbi stock price went up today, 29 Dec 2023, by 0.42 %. The stock closed at 648.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 651.1 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Stock Price Today

Sbi Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of SBI was 650, while the close price was 648.35. The high for the day was 653.35, and the low was 646.4. The market capitalization of SBI was 581,080.71 crore. The 52-week high for SBI was 660.4, and the 52-week low was 499.35. The BSE volume for SBI was 483,613 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Dec 2023, 09:00 AM IST Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹651.1, up 0.42% from yesterday's ₹648.35

As of the current data, the stock price of State Bank of India (SBI) is 651.1. There has been a 0.42% percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 2.75.

29 Dec 2023, 08:00 AM IST Sbi share price Live :Sbi closed at ₹648.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the State Bank of India (SBI) had a trading volume of 483,613 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for SBI's shares was 648.35.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.