Sbi Share Price Live blog for 29 Jan 2024

1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Sbi stock price went down today, 29 Jan 2024, by -0.87 %. The stock closed at 618.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 612.9 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi Stock Price Today

Sbi Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of SBI stock was 619 and the close price was 618.3. The highest price reached during the day was 623.75, while the lowest was 606.3. The market capitalization of SBI is 546,988.73 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 660.4, while the 52-week low is 499.35. The BSE volume for SBI shares on that day was 1,278,170.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2024, 08:16 AM IST Sbi share price Today :Sbi closed at ₹618.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the State Bank of India (SBI) had a trading volume of 1,278,170 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 618.3.

