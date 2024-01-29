Sbi Share Price Live blog for 29 Jan 2024

Sbi Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of SBI stock was ₹619 and the close price was ₹618.3. The highest price reached during the day was ₹623.75, while the lowest was ₹606.3. The market capitalization of SBI is ₹546,988.73 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹660.4, while the 52-week low is ₹499.35. The BSE volume for SBI shares on that day was 1,278,170.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
29 Jan 2024, 08:16 AM IST
Sbi share price Today :Sbi closed at ₹618.3 on last trading day
