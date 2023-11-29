Sbi Share Price Live blog for 29 Nov 2023

On the last day, the opening price of SBI stock was ₹562.5, and the closing price was ₹560.3. The stock reached a high of ₹565.2 and a low of ₹561.1 during the day. The market capitalization of SBI is ₹503,838.29 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹629.65, and the 52-week low is ₹499.35. On the BSE, a total of 453,783 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.