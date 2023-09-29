Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI stock rises in today's trading session

On the last day, the opening price of SBI (State Bank of India) was ₹590.7, and the closing price was ₹589.5. The stock reached a high of ₹595.2 and a low of ₹589. The market capitalization of SBI was ₹526,506.78 crore. The 52-week high for SBI was ₹629.65, while the 52-week low was ₹499.35. The BSE volume for SBI was 227,736 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
