Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI stock rises in today's trading session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:14 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sbi stock price went up today, 29 Sep 2023, by 0.59 %. The stock closed at 589.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 593.45 per share. Investors should monitor Sbi stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sbi

On the last day, the opening price of SBI (State Bank of India) was 590.7, and the closing price was 589.5. The stock reached a high of 595.2 and a low of 589. The market capitalization of SBI was 526,506.78 crore. The 52-week high for SBI was 629.65, while the 52-week low was 499.35. The BSE volume for SBI was 227,736 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Sep 2023, 09:14 AM IST Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹593.45, up 0.59% from yesterday's ₹589.95

The current data for SBI stock shows that the price is 593.45, with a percent change of 0.59 and a net change of 3.5. This means that the stock has increased by 0.59% and the price has gone up by 3.5 points.

29 Sep 2023, 08:11 AM IST Sbi share price Live :Sbi closed at ₹589.5 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of SBI shares traded on the BSE was 227,736. The closing price of the shares was 589.5.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.