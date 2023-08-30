Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Stock Soars with Positive Trading Performance

On the last day, the opening price of SBI (State Bank of India) was ₹573.95, and the closing price was ₹572.8. The highest price reached during the day was ₹576.25, while the lowest price was ₹571.85. The market capitalization of SBI was ₹513,342.99 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹629.65 and ₹499.35, respectively. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 775,277.
Sbi share price update :Sbi trading at ₹576.35, up 0.2% from yesterday's ₹575.2
The current data shows that the stock price of SBI is ₹576.35. There has been a 0.2 percent change, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 1.15, suggesting a small positive movement in the stock price.
Sbi Live Updates
STATE BANK OF INDIA
Sbi share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.12%
|3 Months
|-6.17%
|6 Months
|9.96%
|YTD
|-6.33%
|1 Year
|11.65%
Sbi share price Today :Sbi trading at ₹575.2, up 0.42% from yesterday's ₹572.8
As of the current data, the stock price of SBI (State Bank of India) is ₹575.2. The percent change is 0.42, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 2.4, meaning that the stock has increased by 2.4 points.
Sbi share price Live :Sbi closed at ₹572.8 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, the State Bank of India (SBI) had a trading volume of 775,277 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for SBI shares was ₹572.8.
