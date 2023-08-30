Sbi share price Today Live Updates : SBI Stock Soars with Positive Trading Performance

On the last day, the opening price of SBI (State Bank of India) was ₹573.95, and the closing price was ₹572.8. The highest price reached during the day was ₹576.25, while the lowest price was ₹571.85. The market capitalization of SBI was ₹513,342.99 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹629.65 and ₹499.35, respectively. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 775,277.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.